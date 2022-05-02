Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle

Published

Perched on a scaffold at a busy intersection, 49-year-old Wijdan al-Majed adds final touches to a Baghdad mural dedicated to celebrated Iraqi poet Muzzafar al-Nawab
Perched on a scaffold at a busy intersection, 49-year-old Wijdan al-Majed adds final touches to a Baghdad mural dedicated to celebrated Iraqi poet Muzzafar al-Nawab - Copyright AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Perched on a scaffold at a busy intersection, 49-year-old Wijdan al-Majed adds final touches to a Baghdad mural dedicated to celebrated Iraqi poet Muzzafar al-Nawab - Copyright AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Tony Gamal-Gabriel

Iraqi artist Wijdan al-Majed is transforming Baghdad’s concrete jungle into a colour-filled city with murals depicting well-known figures from the war-scarred country and abroad.

Perched on a scaffold at a busy intersection, the 49-year-old artist and instructor at the Baghdad College of Fine Arts is adding final touches to a mural dedicated to celebrated Iraqi poet Muzzafar al-Nawab.

Peasant women in traditional dress adorn the background of the mural, commissioned by Baghdad mayor Alaa Maan.

He launched the initiative nine months ago in a bid to “bring beauty to the city and move art to the streets to get rid of the grey and dusty colours” that hang over Baghdad.

Majed, an artist more accustomed to exhibiting her work in the cosy and reflective settings of galleries, at first had helpers to create the street art.

But she has turned to working alone, undaunted by the “huge challenges” she faces as a woman in a largely conservative, male-dominated society.

“Sometimes I work late into the night,” said Majed, wearing jeans and shoes splattered with paint.

“The street is scary at night, and it’s not easy for a woman to be out so late,” she said.

Motorists and passers-by often slow down or stop to watch the woman on her scaffold, paintbrush in hand and hard at work.

– ‘Iraqis accepted me’ –

Disparaging comments are sometimes fired her way.

“I learn to live with it and ignore them,” she said.

“People have become used to seeing a woman paint. Iraqi society has accepted me.”

Many Iraqis are happily surprised by the transformation of their capital.

“This is the most beautiful Muzaffar,” a motorist shouted as he drove past Majed while she touched up the poet’s mural.

Nicknamed the “revolutionary poet”, Muzaffar al-Nawab, who spent years in jail for writing about successive repressive regimes in Iraq, holds a special place in the hearts of many Iraqis.

At least 16 murals have been painted across Baghdad, with one devoted to Jawad Salim, considered the father of Iraqi modern art and a celebrated sculptor, and another to the late, world-famous Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.

German sociologist Max Weber and Catholic saint Mother Teresa are among the foreigners celebrated on Baghdad’s new murals.

Maan, the mayor and an architect by profession, chooses the subjects which Majed paints in vivid colours — a jarring contrast with the rest of the city.

– ‘Bringing joy’ to the city –

Baghdad’s infrastructure was laid to waste by a 13-year international embargo against the regime of late dictator Saddam Hussein, the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled him and the subsequent years of sectarian violence, culminating in the rise and fall of the Islamic State jihadist group.

Maan acknowledges that much needs to be done to rehabilitate the city, which once stood as a beacon of Arab culture but now struggles like most of Iraq with corruption and mismanagement.

“The city is the first victim: any problem elsewhere in the country is reflected here,” Maan said.

“When unemployment soars, you will see street vendors… and when the housing crisis flares, slums emerge.”

Graffiti covers many buildings and facades in Baghdad — including political messages dating back to bloody anti-government protests that rocked the country for months from late 2019.

Cables from private electricity generators — desperately needed to make up for chronic power cuts — add to the disfigurement of the capital.

For Majed, painting murals “brings joy” across the city of nine million people.

In the teeming Al-Sadriya neighbourhood, known for its popular market, a mural depicting two men selling watermelons has won hearts.

“This is a slice of Baghdad’s heritage,” said textile merchant Fadel Abu Ali, 63.

The mural is a reproduction of a work by late artist Hafidh al-Droubi, who often portrayed Baghdad daily life.

In this article:Art, baghdad, Iraq
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians. US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians.

World

Ignoring Putin’s threats, US boosts support for Ukraine

Asking Congress for $33 billion more to support Ukraine, Washington is choosing to ignore Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear arms.

22 hours ago
Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine

World

Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate those who disagree with his opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. 

14 hours ago
Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv

World

Dozens leave Mariupol plant as Pelosi backs ‘fight for freedom’

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight...

14 hours ago
For a month, the 81st brigade battled to push back the Russian advance on the Ukrainian Donbas front For a month, the 81st brigade battled to push back the Russian advance on the Ukrainian Donbas front

World

Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers return from eastern front

The brigade walked 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) Saturday, camouflaged in the woods and under crossfire, until their point of retreat at Sviatoguirsk.

13 hours ago