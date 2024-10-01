Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM

AFP

Published

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANA
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANA

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip Tuesday, officials said, with up to 25 feared dead.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there were fatalities and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

Transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the number of fatalities was not clear but 25 people were unaccounted for after the blaze. 

“Initial reports said there are 44 on board, 38 students and six teachers. As far as we know now, three teachers and 16 students got out,” he told reporters. 

“For those still missing, we are not clear yet.”

The bus was carrying students from Uthai Thani province when a tyre burst on a highway in a northern Bangkok suburb, sending the vehicle crashing into a barrier, a rescue worker said in footage broadcast on local TV.

The bus was running on compressed gas and the crash ignited its fuel tanks, the rescue worker said.

Video footage from the scene showed flames engulfing the bus as it burned under an overpass, huge clouds of dense black smoke billowing into the sky.

“I have learned of the fire on a bus carrying students from Uthai Thani… resulting in deaths and injuries,” Paetongtarn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased.”

The blaze has been put out but rescue workers have had to wait for the bus to cool down before searching it for bodies, a rescue worker said.

Thailand has one of the worst road safety records in the world, with unsafe vehicles and poor driving contributing to the high annual death toll.

In this article:Fire, school, Thailand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease

Life

Honduras: Dengue emergency increases in Cortés department

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

12 hours ago
Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China to land on the Moon by 2030 – New power ballgame

The big question is whether America wants to lose this race.

4 hours ago
A protester holds a signing reading "Repeated deepfake sex crimes, the state is an accomplice too" during a demonstration in Seoul last month A protester holds a signing reading "Repeated deepfake sex crimes, the state is an accomplice too" during a demonstration in Seoul last month

Social Media

Telegram cooperates with S. Korea deepfake porn crackdown: regulators

South Korea regulators on Monday hailed productive talks with messaging app Telegram over a deepfake porn crisis in the country.

23 hours ago
Edgard Leblanc Fils, head of the transitional council governing Haiti, told UN he would like the body to consider the possibility of turning the Kenyan-led policing mission into a UN peacekeeping mission Edgard Leblanc Fils, head of the transitional council governing Haiti, told UN he would like the body to consider the possibility of turning the Kenyan-led policing mission into a UN peacekeeping mission

World

Haiti security mission extended for one year

Edgard Leblanc Fils, head of the transitional council governing Haiti, told UN he would like the body to consider the possibility of turning the...

18 hours ago