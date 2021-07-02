Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi

Published

Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
Someone to look up to: a mural of Lionel Messi looms over the playground of his former school - Copyright AFP Marcelo Manera
Someone to look up to: a mural of Lionel Messi looms over the playground of his former school - Copyright AFP Marcelo Manera

“From another galaxy… and from my neighborhood,” declares a freshly painted mural of Lionel Messi in the Argentinian town where he was born 34 years ago.

The mural covers one end of a four-story apartment building in the La Bajada neighborhood of Rosario where the star lived as a child, and faces the primary school he attended.

“We thought of Leo and the admiration we have for him and we thought that there is nothing big enough to express that in Rosario,” Marlen Zuriaga, one of the muralists, told AFP.

The 14-meter-high, 8-meter-wide artwork unveiled on Thursday depicts a bearded, shirtless Messi, and the smaller figure of the player as a child juggling a ball.

The adult Messi has a pair of boots, laces tied together, hanging around his neck. One boot is black and the other gold, depicting the record six Golden Shoes Messi has won as top scorer in Europe.

The Barcelona legend — widely considered the best soccer player of the modern era — has been the leading scorer in Spain’s La Liga a record eight times.

The Argentina captain is currently leading his team at the Copa America in Brazil where he was the top scorer in the group stage with three goals. Argentina next play Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

video-ls/ol/smr/jr/pb/ssy/leg

In this article:

You may also like:

Doves and fighter jets: China's Communists mark their centenary Doves and fighter jets: China's Communists mark their centenary

World

Op-Ed: China builds 100 new missile silos – The new Qing Dynasty and very old ideas in plain sight

Trying to reinvent China as a Qing Dynasty-style central civilisation surrounded by barbarians won't work either. Imperial China misread the world badly and continuously.

16 hours ago
Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse

Life

Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse

Note the Welcome sign in front of the Kissimmee (Amtrak station), a former Atlantic Coast Line Railroad depot in Kissimme, Florida. Image - DanTD...

16 hours ago
Lytton, B.C. has the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada Lytton, B.C. has the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada

Life

Canadian town that recorded record-breaking temperature is now on fire

A small B.C. village that endured the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Canada for days on end this week was engulfed in flames Wednesday.

21 hours ago
From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro 2020 raises fears of new virus spread From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro 2020 raises fears of new virus spread

World

From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro 2020 raises fears of new virus spread

England supporters celebrate their team's win over Germany at Wembley - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Dominic LipinskiJérôme RASETTIAs Euro 2020 heads towards its conclusion, and ever...

21 hours ago