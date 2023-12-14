Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

MSF suspends work in Haiti hospital after armed gang executes patient

AFP

Published

Children sit in a public square in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Clercine on November 15, 2023 after fleeing their home in a violent slum area amid gang clashes
Children sit in a public square in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Clercine on November 15, 2023 after fleeing their home in a violent slum area amid gang clashes - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI
Children sit in a public square in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Clercine on November 15, 2023 after fleeing their home in a violent slum area amid gang clashes - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI

International aid group Doctors Without Borders said Thursday it was suspending work at a medical center in the Haitian capital after an armed group pulled a critically ill patient from an ambulance and shot him dead in the street.

The attack took place Tuesday near Turgeau Emergency Center in central, gang-ridden Port-au-Prince, the group said in a news release.

As two ambulances left the center with patients onboard, including a man recently admitted in critical condition, around 10 armed individuals appeared and blocked the vehicles. 

After firing shots into the air and inspecting the interior of the ambulances, they ordered “the second ambulance to reverse while they pulled the patient from the first,” Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, said.

The armed group then beat the man before shooting him several times at close range, then fleeing the scene.

“MSF remains one of the last international organizations to provide health care in the Haitian capital and cannot accept that its ambulances are violently attacked and patients shot dead in the street,” MSF head of mission Benoit Vasseur said in the news release.

The Turgeau Emergency Center would be closed “indefinitely” while MSF conducts a security analysis, the group said, adding that it would continue providing medical care at other sites in Port-au-Prince.

The Turgeau center treats 80 to 100 patients per day.

Violent armed gangs have forced several medical centers to close in recent years in Port-au-Prince.

Rampant gang violence is just one of the challenges facing the poorest state in the Americas, whose political, economic and public health systems are in tatters.

So far in 2023, more than 8,000 people have been killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti according to the UN human rights office — far surpassing the figures for the whole of 2022.

The UN estimates that almost 80 percent of the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area is either under the influence of or directly controlled by armed gangs.

Amid the crisis, the UN Security Council gave the go-ahead in early October for a Kenya-led mission to help the overwhelmed Haitian police.

A UN official has said she hopes the multinational security force will be able to deploy in the first quarter of next year.

In this article:Assault, Crime, Haiti, Health
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter

Social Media

Meta rolls out Twitter rival Threads in the EU

Facebook owner Meta's text-based app Threads arrived in the European Union on Thursday.

10 hours ago
Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change

World

Climate deal won’t have immediate impact on Gulf oil

An agreement to "transition away" from fossil fuels may be a landmark moment but don't expect quick changes among the oil producers.

9 hours ago

World

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: RSF

The number of journalists killed in the line of duty fell this year, despite reporter deaths in Gaza in the past two months.

10 hours ago
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at this week's gathering but traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement for an idea about their plans for 2024 The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at this week's gathering but traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement for an idea about their plans for 2024

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates to fall, says Fed. Any refund for the lives destroyed?

What about the misery? Do people get refunds for the chaos, indignity, insecurity, and desperation? Do tell.

20 hours ago