Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mousetralia – Australia’s monster mouse plague is getting worse

The huge numbers of mice are contaminating big areas. They’re attacking crops, supermarkets and homes. Rotting mice are stinking the place out.

Published

Sydney, Australia. — Photo: © Peter Parks, AFP
Sydney, Australia. — Photo: © Peter Parks, AFP

Mouse plagues aren’t uncommon in Australia. They’re usually pretty grim. This one, however, is making history in all the wrong ways. The huge numbers of mice are contaminating big areas. They’re attacking crops, supermarkets and homes. Rotting mice are stinking the place out.

Matters are not much improved by:

  • A recent history of massive bushfires
  • The pandemic, which has put a massive strain on small communities
  • A huge mega-drought that decimated rural Australia
  • Lack of services in the bush

The stories are worthy of a movie. Mice biting people. Cannibal mice, and vast numbers of dead mice. Grain elevators which discharge thousands of mice. Mice attacking and trying to eat anything that’s not actually in a can. They’re eating wires in communication networks. There are health risks, too. Mice can carry a lot of diseases, and that’s not exactly what we need right now.

Mass poisoning is the quick answer, but it could put a lot of other animals at risk, including pets and native animals. There’s a possible risk with that, too – Huge populations usually have a few immune individuals. The poisoning could produce mice which are resistant to these poisons in future plagues.

There’s another event on the horizon – The mice are heading to the big cities, including Sydney. That could be a bomb about to go off in more ways than one. The sheer havoc the mice create would be a huge issue for large urban areas.  

The simple fact is that Australia has been pretty slow to recognise and respond to these mouse plagues. The management process is flawed. We exterminate their predators, then wonder why we have so many mice around. We have a lot of very effective rodent predators – Dingoes, cats, foxes, snakes, and dogs. Our priority has been to target the predators, letting the pests breed in peace.

To give some idea of the scale of the issue – We have truly huge populations of rodent predators. The only way these populations can exist is with a lot of prey. Native Australian animals don’t breed in anything like the numbers required to support millions of predators. That rather obvious fact seems to have escaped notice.

Nor are the reactions to plagues particularly dynamic; they’re more apathetic. Farmers are usually ignored when they complain about infestations. The theory seems to be that all they have to do is pay for the fixes, while nobody solves the systemic problems. Farmers can be saddled with incredible costs as a result.

The choices are simple:

  • Shut down this plague ASAP before it does any more damage.  
  • Manage the land to keep the rodents under natural controls.
  • Subsidise farmers for rodent control. They shouldn’t be expected to carry this cost on their own.
  • Stop pretending that native animals aren’t being eaten, as well as eaten out of house and home by rodents. Rats can decimate bird populations by eating eggs. Mice can annihilate seeds in plague seasons.   

It’s either that or change the name of the country to Mousestralia, because the little bastards are winning.   

In this article:, , , , , , , ,

You may also like:

Comedian Anthony Rodia Comedian Anthony Rodia

Entertainment

Anthony Rodia performs a superb headlining show at Governor’s Comedy Club

This past weekend, acclaimed comedian Anthony Rodia performed headlining shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.

13 hours ago
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

Entertainment

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees releases amazing album ‘Dolenz Sings Nesmith’

Iconic actor and musician Micky Dolenz of The Monkees released his terrific new solo album "Dolenz Sings Nesmith." Digital Journal has the scoop.

21 hours ago
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory

World

Intelligence on sick staff at Wuhan virology lab fuels debate on COVID-19 origins

According to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report, three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in November 2019.

14 hours ago
Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals

Tech & Science

Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals

Dogs can be trained to detect more than 90 percent of Covid-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic.

15 hours ago