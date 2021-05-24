Mousetralia – Australia’s monster mouse plague is getting worse

Sydney, Australia. — Photo: © Peter Parks, AFP

Mouse plagues aren’t uncommon in Australia. They’re usually pretty grim. This one, however, is making history in all the wrong ways. The huge numbers of mice are contaminating big areas. They’re attacking crops, supermarkets and homes. Rotting mice are stinking the place out.

Matters are not much improved by:

A recent history of massive bushfires

The pandemic, which has put a massive strain on small communities

A huge mega-drought that decimated rural Australia

Lack of services in the bush

The stories are worthy of a movie. Mice biting people. Cannibal mice, and vast numbers of dead mice. Grain elevators which discharge thousands of mice. Mice attacking and trying to eat anything that’s not actually in a can. They’re eating wires in communication networks. There are health risks, too. Mice can carry a lot of diseases, and that’s not exactly what we need right now.

Mass poisoning is the quick answer, but it could put a lot of other animals at risk, including pets and native animals. There’s a possible risk with that, too – Huge populations usually have a few immune individuals. The poisoning could produce mice which are resistant to these poisons in future plagues.

There’s another event on the horizon – The mice are heading to the big cities, including Sydney. That could be a bomb about to go off in more ways than one. The sheer havoc the mice create would be a huge issue for large urban areas.

The simple fact is that Australia has been pretty slow to recognise and respond to these mouse plagues. The management process is flawed. We exterminate their predators, then wonder why we have so many mice around. We have a lot of very effective rodent predators – Dingoes, cats, foxes, snakes, and dogs. Our priority has been to target the predators, letting the pests breed in peace.

To give some idea of the scale of the issue – We have truly huge populations of rodent predators. The only way these populations can exist is with a lot of prey. Native Australian animals don’t breed in anything like the numbers required to support millions of predators. That rather obvious fact seems to have escaped notice.

Nor are the reactions to plagues particularly dynamic; they’re more apathetic. Farmers are usually ignored when they complain about infestations. The theory seems to be that all they have to do is pay for the fixes, while nobody solves the systemic problems. Farmers can be saddled with incredible costs as a result.

The choices are simple:

Shut down this plague ASAP before it does any more damage.

Manage the land to keep the rodents under natural controls.

Subsidise farmers for rodent control. They shouldn’t be expected to carry this cost on their own.

Stop pretending that native animals aren’t being eaten, as well as eaten out of house and home by rodents. Rats can decimate bird populations by eating eggs. Mice can annihilate seeds in plague seasons.

It’s either that or change the name of the country to Mousestralia, because the little bastards are winning.