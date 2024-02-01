Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mother of US school shooter testifies at manslaughter trial

AFP

Published

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP BILL PUGLIANO
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP BILL PUGLIANO

The mother of a teenage boy who shot dead four students at his Michigan high school took the stand on Thursday at her high-profile trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James, are the first parents of a school shooter to face felony charges in the United States for the actions of their child, according to prosecutors.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, their son, is serving a life sentence for the November 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School which left four students between the ages of 14 and 17 dead and six students and a teacher wounded.

The Crumbleys are accused of buying their son the 9mm Sig Sauer handgun he used to carry out the shooting and ignoring warnings he had mental health struggles.

James Crumbley is to be tried separately in March.

Jennifer Crumbley testified that her husband bought their son the gun just days before the attack as an early Christmas present and she took the boy to a shooting range the next day.

She said her husband was responsible for storing the weapon at their home and it was for her son “to use at the shooting range only.”

Crumbley told the jury she never had any exchanges with her son’s teachers about discipline issues although he frequently failed to hand in homework assignments and his grades were poor.

She said Ethan was anxious about what he was going to do after high school “but not to a level where I felt he needed to go see a psychiatrist or mental health professional.”

Asked about their relationship, Crumbley said: “I thought we were pretty close. We would talk. We did a lot of things together. I trusted him and I felt like I had an open door and he could come to me about anything.”

– ‘Alarmed’ –

While school shootings carried out by teens have become part of American life, it is unprecedented for parents to face charges.

The Crumbleys were summoned to the school on the day of the shooting after a teacher was “alarmed” by a drawing she found on Ethan’s desk.

The parents were shown the drawing and advised they needed to get the boy into counseling.

They allegedly resisted taking their son home and he returned to class.

He later entered a bathroom, emerged with the gun which had been concealed in his backpack and fired more than 30 shots.

The father of an Illinois man accused of killing seven people in July 2022 pleaded guilty in November to misdemeanor charges of “reckless conduct” for helping his son obtain the assault rifle used in the mass shooting.

A conviction for involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

In this article:Justice, Michigan, shooting, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec

World

Protests that blocked tourism lifted at Peru’s Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec - Copyright AFP/File Brendan SMIALOWSKIProtests that halted tourism at...

17 hours ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace

World

Mexico president rejects drug cartel funding claims

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace - Copyright Mexican Presidency/AFP/File HandoutMexican President Andres Manuel...

24 hours ago

Business

Most Asian markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

Most Asian equities fell tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve poured cold water on hopes for a March interest rate...

19 hours ago
Quantum computing has been touted as a revolutionary advance that uses our growing scientific understanding of the subatomic world to create a machine with powers far beyond those of conventional computers Quantum computing has been touted as a revolutionary advance that uses our growing scientific understanding of the subatomic world to create a machine with powers far beyond those of conventional computers

Tech & Science

Boosting quantum computing speed by cutting down on errors

The new architecture using LDPC codes and cat qubits could run Shor’s algorithm with less than 100,000 physical qubits, a 200-fold improvement over competing...

16 hours ago