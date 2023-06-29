Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mother leads rally in memory of French teen killed by police

AFP

Published

So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia
So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia - Copyright AFP/File JUSTIN TALLIS
So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia - Copyright AFP/File JUSTIN TALLIS

Thousands of people on Thursday took to the streets of a Paris suburb to remember a French teen killed by police during a traffic stop, with protesters led by his mother as anger showed no sign of abating.

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday in an incident captured on video that has reignited debate in France about police tactics.

A march in Nahel’s memory was led by his mother Mounia who waved at the crowds from an open top truck wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan “Justice for Nahel 27/06/23” and also brandishing a heart shape.

“No justice, no peace!”, the crowds chanted, adding: “Everyone hates the police!”.

There was no sign of the kind of violence that has marked the late night protests over the past 48 hours across France. 

Some carried signs such as “Police kill”, “How many other Nahels were not filmed?” or even “Our lives are in danger”.

Assa Traore, a well-known activist against police violence whose brother died after being arrested in 2016, told the rally: “The whole world must see that when we walk for Nahel, we walk for all those who were not filmed.”

The local MP from France’s Green party Sabrina Sebaihi said: “This march is a moment of meditation and mourning for the family, it is important to respect it.”

leo-ld-mby-sjw/jh/jmm

In this article:Crime, France, Nanterre, Police, Protest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

At Toronto tech show, second thoughts emerge over AI

Months after the spectacular launch of ChatGPT, the AI revolution is well underway but hints of caution are emerging.

18 hours ago

World

‘Presumed human remains’ discovered in Titan sub wreckage

Experts have recovered presumed human remains from what is left of the Titan sub that imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck.

15 hours ago
US President Joe Biden says 'pariah' Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine US President Joe Biden says 'pariah' Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine

World

‘Pariah’ Putin ‘clearly losing’ Ukraine war: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that "pariah" Vladimir Putin is "losing" the war in Ukraine.

22 hours ago
Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ahmed Tibi inspects damage in the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya after the attack by Jewish settlers Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ahmed Tibi inspects damage in the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya after the attack by Jewish settlers

World

Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official

Four Israelis suspected of committing violence against Palestinians last week in the occupied West Bank have been detained under a controversial security measure.

20 hours ago