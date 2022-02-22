Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Moscow must fully comply with UN charter: Guterres

Published

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, and said Putin sending troops to the region to maintain order was a "perversion" of peacekeeping
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, and said Putin sending troops to the region to maintain order was a "perversion" of peacekeeping - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, and said Putin sending troops to the region to maintain order was a "perversion" of peacekeeping - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Russia to fully comply with the global body’s charter, condemning Moscow’s recognition of the “independence” of two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

“The principles of the UN Charter are not an a la carte menu…. Member States have accepted them all and they must apply them all,” Guterres told reporters.

The secretary-general called Russia’s recognition of “the so-called ‘independence'” of two eastern Ukraine regions “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

“It is a death blow to the Minsk Agreements endorsed by the Security Council,” the UN chief added, referring to a 2014 deal seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also announced Monday that the military would mount a “peacekeeping” mission in the territories in Ukraine’s Donbas region that are already under control of Russian-backed separatists.

Guterres blasted the move as a “perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”

“When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all,” he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a “return to the path of dialogue and negotiations.” 

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Russia, Ukraine, Un
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Canada passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada's House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

17 hours ago
One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

World

US cautious on whether Russian troops to Donbass equals invasion

The U.S. took a wait-and-see attitude Monday to President Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine.

23 hours ago
Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail

World

What election? World role delays Macron’s bid for second term

Macron hasn’t even told the nation whether he plans to run for re-election in the April vote, though few doubt that he will.

11 hours ago
Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit

World

China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

Beijing has signalled it would not back Vladimir Putin if he sent troops in to invade Ukraine.

17 hours ago