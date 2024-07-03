Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Moscow hit by heat not seen in over a century

AFP

Published

People sunbathe in the midday heat in central Moscow
People sunbathe in the midday heat in central Moscow - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV
People sunbathe in the midday heat in central Moscow - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

Moscow and the surrounding region sweltered Wednesday as temperatures soared to levels unseen in over a century, with the state weather monitor warning of dangerously hot nights. 

Temperatures in the Russian capital hit 32.5 Celsius (90.5 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, beating a record established in 1917, the director of Rosgidromet weather service, Roman Vilfand, said. 

Vilfand told RIA Novosti news agency that in the next few nights, the temperature will not fall below 24.5 degrees, saying these “Egyptian nights” were dangerous because they did not allow people to recover from high daytime temperatures.

He said he expected the temperature to go down by 10 degrees in the following days, with storms and strong winds, before the heat returns next week.  

Muscovites tried to cool down in public fountains and parks. 

“It’s very hard,” 70-year-old Monira Galimova, who looked tired, told AFP as she sat at a bus stop. 

“We do not sleep at night… It’s very difficult, especially for our age group.” 

Olga Kryshina, a 34-year-old working in property refurbishments, sat to cool down by a fountain near the Bolshoi Theatre. 

Unlike many Muscovites who have escaped to their traditional summer “dacha” country houses, Kryshina said she had to stay in the city for work and was only “dreaming of travelling” outside of urban areas. 

Abnormal temperatures “more than 7 degrees above the climatic norm” are expected until the end of the week, Rosgidromet said on its website. 

The heatwave has hit the Moscow region as well as the southern and western Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

In this article:Climate, Russia, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Google is broken’: How an algorithm tweak cost livelihoods

Online businesses have been left considering layoffs after Google's massive upgrade in March and April caused catastrophic drops in traffic.

18 hours ago
Tesla faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector, with a growing number of Chinese makers as well as traditional auto firms such as General Motors and Volkswagen Tesla faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector, with a growing number of Chinese makers as well as traditional auto firms such as General Motors and Volkswagen

Tech & Science

Preventing further cyber-disruption on the US’s troubled auto sector

For auto dealership decision-makers wondering where to start when implementing robust security measures, here are some industry-wide best practices to consider.

18 hours ago
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris

World

France probes Chad leader over luxury clothing spending

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris - Copyright AFP Eyad BABAFrench prosecutors have ordered an inquiry into allegations that Chad’s...

21 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is facing a wave of doubts following his televised showdown with Republican rival Donald Trump US President Joe Biden is facing a wave of doubts following his televised showdown with Republican rival Donald Trump

World

Biden, aides urged to be open about his health

US President Joe Biden is facing a wave of doubts following his televised showdown with Republican rival Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGANFrankie...

20 hours ago