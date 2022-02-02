Some quick cleanup by our staff following an incident with a couple jackknifed semis on I-74 at US51 south of Bloomington about two hours ago. Source - Illinois Department of Transportation - District 5.

From the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes, Americans woke up to significant snowfall on Wednesday as a sprawling storm system left more than 20 states under winter storm warnings or watches, disrupted travel, and forced some school districts and colleges to cancel classes.

“Winter watches, warnings, and advisories are in place from the Rockies/Plains to the Northeast ahead of a major winter storm,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center tweeted on Tuesday. “While heavy snow is expected from the Rockies to New England, significant ice accretions will be likely on the storm’s southern edge from TX to central PA.”

More than 1,400 flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware, a tracking website, and Amtrak paused train service across the Midwest and the South.

In Missouri, officials said that some interstates had become treacherous. And in Illinois, where 11 inches of snow had fallen in some places, the state Transportation Department warned of the “potential for extremely dangerous and, at times, life-threatening travel” on highways.

“Peoria hasn’t seen snow like this in years,” officials in that central Illinois city said on Twitter as they urged residents to stay off the roads.

Meanwhile, states such as Oklahoma could receive mixed precipitation that will lead to dangerous icy conditions, as areas could accumulate close to one-half-inch of ice, The Hill is reporting.

In a majority of the states, Friday into Saturday is expected to bring the harshest weather and coldest temperatures, before stabilizing Sunday going into Monday.

The storm extends as far south as Texas, where nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze buckled the state’s power grid in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is defending the state’s readiness.