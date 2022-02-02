Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

More than 20 states under winter storm warnings

Published

Some quick cleanup by our staff following an incident with a couple jackknifed semis on I-74 at US51 south of Bloomington about two hours ago. Source - Illinois Department of Transportation - District 5.
Some quick cleanup by our staff following an incident with a couple jackknifed semis on I-74 at US51 south of Bloomington about two hours ago. Source - Illinois Department of Transportation - District 5.

From the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes, Americans woke up to significant snowfall on Wednesday as a sprawling storm system left more than 20 states under winter storm warnings or watches, disrupted travel, and forced some school districts and colleges to cancel classes.

“Winter watches, warnings, and advisories are in place from the Rockies/Plains to the Northeast ahead of a major winter storm,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center tweeted on Tuesday. “While heavy snow is expected from the Rockies to New England, significant ice accretions will be likely on the storm’s southern edge from TX to central PA.” 

NWS Weather Prediction Center

More than 1,400 flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware, a tracking website, and Amtrak paused train service across the Midwest and the South.

In Missouri, officials said that some interstates had become treacherous. And in Illinois, where 11 inches of snow had fallen in some places, the state Transportation Department warned of the “potential for extremely dangerous and, at times, life-threatening travel” on highways.

“Peoria hasn’t seen snow like this in years,” officials in that central Illinois city said on Twitter as they urged residents to stay off the roads.

6

Meanwhile, states such as Oklahoma could receive mixed precipitation that will lead to dangerous icy conditions, as areas could accumulate close to one-half-inch of ice, The Hill is reporting.

In a majority of the states, Friday into Saturday is expected to bring the harshest weather and coldest temperatures, before stabilizing Sunday going into Monday. 

The storm extends as far south as Texas, where nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze buckled the state’s power grid in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is defending the state’s readiness.

In this article:20 states, central us, severe icing, Texas power grid, up to one-half-inch, winter storm, winter storm warnings
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

‘Freedom Convoy’ draws outrage in Canada over crude behavior of protesters

Freedom Convoy Protest in Ottawa. Image taken on February 1, 2022. Source - ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888. CC SA 4.0In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation...

10 hours ago

World

Evacuations ordered over explosion fears after fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant

About 6,500 people have been told to evacuate their homes in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, due to a fire at a fertilizer plant.

22 hours ago

Life

Black History Month — The story of its origins and why it is held in February

Every February, the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation.

2 hours ago

Tech & Science

A newly discovered asteroid is only the second of its kind

Aetist's illustration of Trojan Asteroid 2020 XL5 Source - ESAIn 2020, astronomers thought they’d found something incredible: the second so-called Earth Trojan asteroid ever...

10 hours ago