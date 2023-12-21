Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

More records tumble as China cold snap persists

AFP

Published

The brutal cold follows a summer of record-smashing heat and devastating floods across the country's north
The brutal cold follows a summer of record-smashing heat and devastating floods across the country's north - Copyright AFP STR
The brutal cold follows a summer of record-smashing heat and devastating floods across the country's north - Copyright AFP STR

More low temperature records tumbled across China on Thursday, as the country endures a persistent cold snap that has crowned a year of extreme weather.

The national weather office said in a social media post that more than 20 stations posted all-time December lows in the early hours of Thursday.

They included Hohhot, capital of the northern Inner Mongolia region, where a reading of -29.1 degrees Celsius (-20.4 Fahrenheit) broke a nearly 70-year record.

Authorities have issued an alert for low temperatures across a vast area of northern, eastern and southeastern China.

The brutal cold follows a summer of record-smashing heat and devastating floods across the country’s north.

Experts warn that global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions makes extreme weather more likely.

More low temperature records tumbled across China on Thursday, as the country endures a persistent cold snap that has crowned a year of extreme weather.

The national weather office said in a social media post that more than 20 stations posted all-time December lows in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They included Hohhot, the capital of the northern Inner Mongolia region, where a reading of -29.1 degrees Celsius (-20.4 Fahrenheit) broke a nearly 70-year record.

Authorities have issued an alert for low temperatures across a vast area of northern, eastern and southeastern China.

The brutal cold follows a summer of record-smashing heat and devastating floods across the country’s north.

Experts warn that global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions makes extreme weather more likely.

The weather office on Wednesday said five stations had logged all-time lows, including a bone-numbing -33.2C (-27.8F) in the northern city of Datong.

In northwestern Gansu province, where an earthquake on Monday killed more than 130 people, survivors have spent several freezing nights outdoors in makeshift tents.

In this article:China, Climate, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Trump Colorado verdict is much more complex than it looks.

Colorado has pushed a button. Let’s see what blows up.

13 hours ago
Seakoo Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed Seakoo Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed

Tech & Science

Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect the dead

Seakoo Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed...

23 hours ago
Online games provide perfect cover for cartels to discreetly sell drugs or find personnel Online games provide perfect cover for cartels to discreetly sell drugs or find personnel

Tech & Science

Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels

Narcotics police the world over are sprucing up their video game skills, as cartels go increasingly online to sell drugs and recruit dealers. 

16 hours ago
Along with gold and oil, the cocoa industry is a mainstay of Ghana's economy and foreign currency earnings Along with gold and oil, the cocoa industry is a mainstay of Ghana's economy and foreign currency earnings

World

Illegal mining, smuggling threaten Ghana’s cocoa industry

Along with gold and oil, the cocoa industry is a mainstay of Ghana's economy and foreign currency earnings - Copyright POOL/AFP Dmitry ASTAKHOVKent MensahGhana,...

20 hours ago