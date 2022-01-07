Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

More Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

Four Hong Kong lawmakers and its immigration czar joined another top official at a quarantine camp as a coronavirus scare widened.

Published

More Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party
Hong Kong authorities tightened Covid-19 restrictions this week after a small outbreak of the Omicron variant was traced to a Cathay Pacific flight crew - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG
Hong Kong authorities tightened Covid-19 restrictions this week after a small outbreak of the Omicron variant was traced to a Cathay Pacific flight crew - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

Four Hong Kong lawmakers and its immigration czar joined another top official at a quarantine camp as a coronavirus scare widened Friday, ensnaring the territory’s political elite after they attended a large birthday party.

The latest five entries into Hong Kong’s 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they install a new “patriots only” legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next Wednesday.

They are joining Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui, who was sent to the camp Thursday after being deemed a close contact with a potential carrier.

By Friday, he was joined by four other lawmakers and immigration chief Au Ka-wang — all of whom had attended a birthday party Monday at a Spanish tapas restaurant.

“I offer my sincere apology to all people of Hong Kong. I have reflected on this incident and shall be more vigilant in future,” Au said in a statement Friday.

He added he was at the restaurant for a short time and “left immediately after congratulating my friend without having a meal sitting down”.

Officials separately confirmed the lawmakers sent to the quarantine facility will miss the start of the legislative term.

“I feel I acted carelessly and I rather regret it,” affected lawmaker Duncan Chiu told local radio Friday morning. “This has set a bad example.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she was “very disappointed” in the large gathering of officials for Monday’s party.

It was held to celebrate the birthday of Witman Hung, a member of China’s top lawmaking body, according to local media.

While the party was legal under rules at the time, health officials had advised people three days earlier to avoid big gatherings.

The government upped Covid restrictions this week, after a small outbreak of the Omicron variant in the city was traced to a Cathay Pacific flight crew.

Multiple local outlets ran a photo showing Hung singing into a microphone with his arm around the shoulder of a smiling woman, both unmasked.

Hung, who apologised late Thursday, had also been sent to quarantine, local media said.

The party was also attended by nine senior government officials — including the city’s police chief and anti-corruption agency head — but they were not ordered to quarantine as they had left the venue before the suspected Covid carrier arrived.

President of the Legislative Council Andrew Leung said he hoped next week’s meeting can continue as planned.

A new group of 90 city lawmakers were selected last month under new rules imposed by Beijing, which vetted all candidates for “patriotism”.

Only 20 were directly elected amid record low turnout, with the rest selected by reliably pro-Beijing committees.

In this article:covid, Hong Kong
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Political criminality, January 6, RICO, and recognizing realities or bye-bye America

How can so many actual, hyper-stressed-for-decades bill-paying, bullet-dodging Americans pretend not to know all this?

5 hours ago
Chinese spy spoof draws rare response from MI6 chief Chinese spy spoof draws rare response from MI6 chief

World

Chinese spy spoof draws rare response from MI6 chief

"To be America's enemy is dangerous," says the champagne-swilling Pond. "But to be America's friend is fatal."

24 hours ago
France gives initial nod to vaccine pass after Macron furore France gives initial nod to vaccine pass after Macron furore

World

France gives initial nod to vaccine pass after Macron furore

France set a record for Covid cases over a 24-hour period on January 5 with 335,000 additional infections recorded - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGANAnne-Pascale...

21 hours ago
War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

World

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston.

17 hours ago