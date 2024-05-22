Connect with us

‘Monk’ DJ not allowed to drop the beat in Singapore: minister

AFP

Published

South Korean comedian Youn Sung-ho known as 'NewJeansNim' weas monk's robes while performing during an electronic dance music party (EDM) in Seoul
South Korean comedian Youn Sung-ho known as 'NewJeansNim' weas monk's robes while performing during an electronic dance music party (EDM) in Seoul - Copyright AFP Delphine Mayeur
South Korean comedian Youn Sung-ho known as 'NewJeansNim' weas monk's robes while performing during an electronic dance music party (EDM) in Seoul - Copyright AFP Delphine Mayeur

An unconventional South Korean DJ “monk” who dispenses Buddhist wisdom and Gen-Z life advice over his thumping beats will be barred from performing in Singapore, the interior minister said Wednesday.

Youn Sung-ho, who goes by the moniker NewJeansNim, is a comedian-turned-musician. He is credited with reviving Buddhism’s popularity among young South Koreans — even as his performances have ruffled feathers regionally.

He had been slated to perform at a nightclub in Singapore, where laws restrict speech or actions viewed as harmful to religious harmony.

“Police have told the nightclub owners that action will be taken if the performance proceeds. They understood our position, and have agreed to cooperate,” K. Shanmugam said on his Facebook page.

“This news has come out on Vesak Day, an unfortunate coincidence. But the Buddhist community, (like other communities) knows that the Government will take firm action, in respect of such things,” he added, referring to the holy Buddhist holiday.

The DJ performed earlier this month in Muslim-majority Malaysia, which has a significant Buddhist minority.

But a second gig planned for later in May was cancelled after his performance saw offended local Buddhists file police complaints.

In South Korea, he has the support of fans and the president of the country’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, which has urged him to continue, seeing the DJ as a means of attracting new, younger followers.

AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

