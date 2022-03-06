Connect with us

Monitoring group – Over 2,500 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

A home-grown monitoring group is letting the world know what is happening in Russia, despite Putin’s new law.

Published

Demonstrators worldwide protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. — © AFP
More than 2,500 people were detained at protests on Sunday in 49 cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent Russian-based protest monitoring group.

The information, including videos, is being posted on social media by OVD-Info (Russian: ОВД-Инфо). OVC-Info is an independent human rights media project formed in 2011 and aimed at combating political persecution inside Russia.

According to the OVD-Info website, they “collect information about detentions at public rallies and other cases of political pressure, provide legal assistance to detainees at rallies, conduct public campaigns, and write analytical reports and texts.”

OVD-Info is reporting 10,948 people have been detained over anti-war actions in Russia from February 24 through March 6. On March 6, alone, more than 2975 people have been detained in 49 cities in Russia.

According to Radio Free Europe, the group said people were detained in Friday at demonstrations in 21 cities across Russia, including in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

About 100 people attended the demonstration in Vladivostok and some 15 of them were arrested, a correspondent for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported. Some of the protesters were holding placards and were chanting anti-war slogans.

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday it would remove material on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Russia’s interior ministry warned on Saturday that any attempt to hold unauthorized protests would be prevented and the organizers held to account, reports The Independent.

“The screws are being fully tightened – essentially we are witnessing military censorship,” Maria Kuznetsova, OVD-Info’s spokeswoman, told Reuters by telephone from Tbilisi.

“We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests.”

And in Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty, over 2,000 protesters attended an anti-war rally in support of Ukraine. The crowd shouted slogans such as “No to war” and “Putin is a d*ckhead” while waving Ukrainian flags.

Activists put blue and yellow balloons in the hand of a Lenin statue towering over the small square where the rally took place.

Meanwhile, Moscow on Friday passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally “fake” news about the military, stepping up the information war over the conflict in Ukraine.

NOTE: RFE, Reuters, and the Independent were unable to independently verify the posts.

