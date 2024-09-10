Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Modi’s top rival Gandhi denounces ‘ideological war’ in India

AFP

Published

Rahul Gandhi was appointed in June to lead India's opposition in parliament, a key post that had been vacant for a decade
Rahul Gandhi was appointed in June to lead India's opposition in parliament, a key post that had been vacant for a decade - Copyright AFP/File Arun SANKAR
Rahul Gandhi was appointed in June to lead India's opposition in parliament, a key post that had been vacant for a decade - Copyright AFP/File Arun SANKAR

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday denounced an “ideological war” in the South Asian country, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party.

Rahul Gandhi said there were “two completely different visions” between his Congress party and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he spoke to the National Press Club in the US capital Washington.

“We believe in a plural vision, a vision where everybody has a right to thrive… an India where you’re not persecuted because of what religion you believe in, or what community you come from, or which language you speak,” he said.

Gandhi, 54, was appointed in June to lead India’s opposition in parliament, a key post that had been vacant for a decade.

He is the scion of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades and is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru. 

His party’s result in the 2024 election — nearly doubling its parliamentary numbers — defied analyst expectations and forced Modi’s BJP to form a coalition to govern.

In Washington, Gandhi said India had a problem with participation of weaker castes, pointing in particular to Dalits — the once so-called “untouchables” in India’s caste system. 

“So there is a very small percentage of India which is controlling the entire infrastructure,” Gandhi said.

He also criticized Modi’s handling of relations with China, with which India shares a 2,100 mile (3,500 kilometer) border that is a constant source of tension and occasional confrontation between the two nations.

“We’ve got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi. I think that’s a disaster. I don’t think Mr Modi’s handled China well at all,” he said.

Gandhi, on a multi-day visit to the United States mainly to engage with its large Indian diaspora, has also met with US lawmakers. 

In this article:Diplomacy, inde, politique, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a social media case involving free speech rights and government efforts to curb misinformation online The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a social media case involving free speech rights and government efforts to curb misinformation online

Social Media

Op-Ed: Australia’s push for an age limit on social media is looking kind of weird

If this is a precedent for global social media, it’ll be a major upheaval.

19 hours ago
Australia's prime minister said he wants children off phones and "onto the footy fields" Australia's prime minister said he wants children off phones and "onto the footy fields"

Social Media

Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media

Australia will ban children from using social media with a minimum age limit as high as 16.

21 hours ago
Apple suffered a blow in November when a top EU court advisor recommended scrapping a previous victory Apple suffered a blow in November when a top EU court advisor recommended scrapping a previous victory

Tech & Science

D-Day for Apple, Google as EU court to rule on major cases

Apple suffered a blow in November when a top EU court advisor recommended scrapping a previous victory - Copyright AFP Nicolas TUCATRaziye AkkocA top...

19 hours ago
Tech giants have been targeted by the EU for a number of allegedly unfair practices Tech giants have been targeted by the EU for a number of allegedly unfair practices

Tech & Science

Europe’s fight with big tech over tax, data and disinformation

The European Union scored two major legal victories in separate cases that left Apple and Google owing billions of euros.

7 hours ago