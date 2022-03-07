Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Modi’s party predicted to win key Indian state

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was set for a resounding victory but a reduced majority.

Published

Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party is set for a resounding victory in elections in Uttar Pradesh, exit polls suggested
Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party is set for a resounding victory in elections in Uttar Pradesh, exit polls suggested - Copyright AFP Sanjay KANOJIA
Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party is set for a resounding victory in elections in Uttar Pradesh, exit polls suggested - Copyright AFP Sanjay KANOJIA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was set for a resounding victory but a reduced majority at elections in the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, exit polls forecast Monday.

Exit polls are not always reliable in India, but an average of four indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led in the state by firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath, would win 240 seats — more than enough for a majority in the 403-seat assembly.

The official results for the bellwether state, which is home to more than 200 million people, will be announced on Thursday.

Voting took place over several weeks in different rounds, the last of which was on Monday.

The BJP won by a landslide in the previous state election in 2017, sweeping 312 seats in the state, which sends more lawmakers to the national parliament than any other.

The BJP’s main rival Samajwadi (Socialist) Party, which has been seeking to tap into discontent over job losses and rising prices, was predicted to finish second with 150 seats.

Experts say the result in Uttar Pradesh will be viewed as a referendum on Modi, who was re-elected in 2019 and could seek a third term in 2024.

Results are also due in four other states that have voted.

Monday’s exit polls also projected a landmark win for the upstart Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, on the border with Pakistan and home to the Sikh community.

The anti-corruption AAP was predicted to take the state from the Gandhi dynasty’s Congress party, which it is looking to displace as the main opposition to the BJP.

It would be the first victory for the AAP outside the capital Delhi, where it has been in power since 2015.

In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand a close fight was anticipated between the incumbent BJP and Congress.

In this article:India, Politics, poll, Vote
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russia – Threats, more threats, more mercenaries, and no results

A pattern is becoming very clear. If Russia fails, Putin threatens and doubles down. In a bit over a week, he’s running out of...

19 hours ago
Expat familes line up at the check-in counter as they prepare to depart Hong Kong, where Covid restrictions have clamped down in 2022 to flatten an Omicron-fuelled wave Expat familes line up at the check-in counter as they prepare to depart Hong Kong, where Covid restrictions have clamped down in 2022 to flatten an Omicron-fuelled wave

World

Virus chaos pushes more expats to join Hong Kong exodus

Hong Kong used mainland China’s “zero-Covid” strategy to keep the virus at bay.

11 hours ago
Civilians must brave Russian fire to flee Irpin Civilians must brave Russian fire to flee Irpin

World

Mini Spiderman flees Irpin amid bodies and bombs

The family still has another 500 metres of open land to cross, under a Russian artillery fire, before they reach the van to evacuate...

22 hours ago

World

‘We will blow it up’: Last bridge to Kyiv stalls Russian advance

The city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge...

24 hours ago