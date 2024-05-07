Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

MLS must attract best players to grow: Infantino

AFP

Published

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes Major League Soccer needs to bring in more top talent in order to grow
FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes Major League Soccer needs to bring in more top talent in order to grow - Copyright AFP NORBERTO DUARTE
FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes Major League Soccer needs to bring in more top talent in order to grow - Copyright AFP NORBERTO DUARTE

FIFA  president Gianni Infantino said Monday Major League Soccer needs to sign more top players in order to boost the profile of the sport in the United States.

Infantino, speaking at a conference in Los Angeles, said he told MLS officials recently that bringing in the world’s best players would take football to the next level.

“I told them you have to be a bit more bold, a bit more in the game,” Infantino said at the Milken Institute Global Conference. “Bring in the best players.”

Infantino said Inter Miami’s signing of Lionel Messi, and the club’s acquisition of other big-name players such as Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, had proven the demand for top talent amongst US fans.

The FIFA chief alluded to the record 65,612 crowd who flocked to the New England Revolution’s recent home game against Miami at Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots.   

“The ‘Messi effect’ if we want to call it that way, you see Messi and Inter Miami filling stadiums, and not MLS stadiums but NFL stadiums,” Infantino said.

MLS salary and roster restrictions mean that teams are unable to spend freely when it comes to signing top players.

However the league has faced growing calls — not least from broadcast partner Apple TV — to relax those rules in order to enable clubs to target more top talent.

Infantino said bringing in top talent would ultimately reap dividends at grass roots level in North America, encouraging young players to believe they could forge a career in soccer.

“We want to see the best so we need to bring them the best players, but also the best game, and the best spectacle,” Infantino said. 

“For this we need to invest in the players because we want to show to the kids who play soccer when they are at school or when they are very young, that there is a path in soccer to glory to become one of these world stars. 

“This is what maybe they don’t see yet. They see it in basketball, American football, in baseball and ice hockey. But in soccer, it’s still kind of far away. You have to go to Europe. And is there really a great American soccer player?”

In this article:fbl, Fifa, infantino, Mls, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The National Crime Agency said Russia was using gold to evade sanctions The National Crime Agency said Russia was using gold to evade sanctions

Business

Op-Ed: China is buying gold as an investment alternative to markets — Why?

This type of “wealth management” could also be the future of the world.

22 hours ago
Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric

World

Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine

Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric - Copyright AFP -President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered new nuclear weapons drills in the face of Western...

16 hours ago
Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military

World

‘Where can we go?’ say Rafah residents as Israel demands evacuation

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military...

15 hours ago
Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy

Business

Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes

Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy - Copyright...

11 hours ago