Missing US journalist’s mother says new Syria leaders ‘determined’ to find son

The mother of US journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, said on Monday in Damascus that the war-torn country’s new leadership was committed to finding him.

Tice was working as a freelance journalist for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other media outlets when he was detained at a checkpoint in August 2012.

“I have been privileged to meet with the new leadership of Syria,” Debra Tice told journalists in Damascus, after holding talks with Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“It was so wonderful to learn that they are dedicated and determined to bring home my son, and your son,” she added.

She expressed hope the incoming administration of Donald Trump, who takes office as US president later on Monday, will work to bring her son home.

“Today… Trump will be sworn into office and a page will be turned,” she said.

“I have great hope that the Trump administration will be very engaged in diligent work to bring Austin home.

“I look forward to working closely with the team, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Presidential Envoy Adam Logan.”

Debra Tice said she was “looking forward” to engaging with the Trump administration.

“His people have already reached out to me,” she said.

“I haven’t experienced that for the last four years, and so I’m very much looking forward to their help and involvement, and I think they’re going to be quick at it.”

Last month, US officials said Syria’s new leadership had assisted in the hunt for Tice, including searches at sites of interest.

“We feel it’s our duty as the US government to press on until we know with certainty what happened to him, where he is and to bring him home,” said Roger Carstens, the US pointman on hostages.

He made the remarks during the first visit to Damascus by US officials since Islamist-led forces toppled autocratic Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.