Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Missing UK teen found in France returned for better ‘future’

AFP

Published

The moutainous area in southern France where Alex Batty was found
The moutainous area in southern France where Alex Batty was found - Copyright AFP Jade Gao
The moutainous area in southern France where Alex Batty was found - Copyright AFP Jade Gao

A UK teen who resurfaced in France six years after going missing, has told a newspaper that he decided to return to Britain because he wanted a better future.

Alex Batty, 17, had disappeared while in Spain with his mother and grandfather in October 2017 but turned up in a mountainous area of southern France last week.

Batty told the Sun tabloid in an interview published on Friday that he had chosen to leave the pair after becoming fed up of drifting around Europe with them.

“I realised it wasn’t a great way to live for my future,” said the teenager, who is back under the legal guardianship of his maternal grandmother in Oldham, northern England.

“Moving around. No friends, no social life. Working, working, work and not studying. That’s the life I imagined I would be leading if I were to stay with my mum.”

Batty was found walking near Toulouse by a delivery driver earlier this month. He was in good health.

The teenager told French investigators that he had lived in a “spiritual community” and never stayed more than several months in the same place.

“She’s a great person and I love her but she’s just not a great mum,” Batty told the Sun, referring to his mother Melanie Batty.

He added that she was “anti-government, anti-vax” whose catchphrase was “becoming a slave to the system”.

“I had an argument with my mum and I just thought I’m gonna leave because I can’t live with her,” Batty said.

He told the newspaper that his grandfather, David Batty, was still alive, after French investigators reported that he had died six months ago.

Batty also said he had only been walking for two days when he was found, not the four that he had told French police.

He said he lied to investigators to try to protect his mother, who he believes is planning to go to Finland, and his grandfather.

Batty added that he was going to be “busy studying and catching up,” and that he hopes to eventually work in the technology sector.

In this article:Britain, Children, Court, France, Missing, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million

Business

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units

Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHANSales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million units, the...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

The democratization of empathy has been made possible by ChatGPT

Given the inherent flaws in current AI models, such as bias, hallucinations and drift, enterprises will need to continuously train and test their chatbots.

6 hours ago
The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water flanked by the Caucasus region and Central Asia, has been shrinking precipitously year on year The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water flanked by the Caucasus region and Central Asia, has been shrinking precipitously year on year

World

Shrinking Caspian Sea worries secretive Turkmenistan

The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water flanked by the Caucasus region and Central Asia, has been shrinking precipitously year on year -...

21 hours ago
Travelers wait in the security line in Terminal A at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts on December 21, 2023 Travelers wait in the security line in Terminal A at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts on December 21, 2023

Business

US airlines say they’re ready for record holiday travel

Authorities expect more than 267,000 flights between December 20 and 26, with a peak of nearly 49,000 flights on Thursday.

17 hours ago