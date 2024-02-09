Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Miracle’ rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide

AFP

Published

Philippine rescuers have been desperately searching for potential survivor of a Tuesday landslide that killed 11 people and left more than 100 missing
Philippine rescuers have been desperately searching for potential survivor of a Tuesday landslide that killed 11 people and left more than 100 missing - Copyright Armed Forces of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao Command/AFP Handout
Philippine rescuers have been desperately searching for potential survivor of a Tuesday landslide that killed 11 people and left more than 100 missing - Copyright Armed Forces of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao Command/AFP Handout
Cecil MORELLA

The rescue of a child on Friday nearly 60 hours after a landslide hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has been hailed as a “miracle” after searchers had given up hope of finding anyone alive. 

The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, had been among the more than 100 people missing after the rain-induced landslide hit the village, killing at least 11 people.

She was found as rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to look for survivors in Masara village on southern Mindanao island, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP.

“It’s a miracle,” Macapili said, adding that searchers had believed the missing were probably dead.  

“That gives hope to the rescuers. A child’s resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived.”

Video of a rescuer carrying the crying, mud-caked child in his arms was shared on Facebook. 

“We can see in the social media posts that the child did not have any visible injuries,” Macapili said.

He said the girl’s father saw his child before she was taken to a medical facility for a check-up. 

The landslide struck Tuesday night, destroying houses and engulfing three buses and a jeepney waiting to pick up workers from a gold mine.

At least 11 people were killed and 31 injured, while more than a hundred are still missing, official figures show. 

Searchers were in a race against time and weather to find anyone else alive in the thick mud as rain fell over the area on Friday. 

While rescuers were using heavy earth-moving equipment in places, they had to rely on their bare hands and shovels in areas where they believed there were bodies. 

Sniffer dogs were also being used to detect those buried in the mud and rubble.

Landslides are a frequent hazard across much of the archipelago nation due to the mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall, and widespread deforestation from mining, slash-and-burn farming and illegal logging.

Rain has pounded parts of Mindanao on and off for weeks, triggering dozens of landslides and flooding that have forced tens of thousands of people into emergency shelters.

Massive earthquakes have also destabilised the region in recent months.

Hundreds of families from Masara and four nearby villages have had to evacuate from their homes and shelter in emergency centres for fear of further landslides.

Schools across the municipality have suspended classes.

The area hit by the landslide had been declared a “no build zone” after previous landslides in 2007 and 2008, Macapili said.

“People were asked to leave that place and they were given a resettlement area, but the people are so hard-headed and they returned,” he said.

In this article:Disaster, Philippines, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Google goes big on ChatGPT-style chatbot

Google on Thursday rebranded its ChatGPT-style chatbot to Gemini, giving it unprecedented prominence on its products.

12 hours ago
Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said 2023 was a "trying year" for the group that owns Gucci Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said 2023 was a "trying year" for the group that owns Gucci

Business

Gucci owner Kering says profit fell 17% in 2023

Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said 2023 was a "trying year" for the group that owns Gucci - Copyright AFP STRFrench luxury giant Kering said...

16 hours ago
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024 This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024

Social Media

Meta removes Instagram, Facebook accounts of Iran’s Khamenei

Meta said it had removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for violating its policy.

7 hours ago
A woman cast her ballot at a polling station in Islamabad during Pakistan's national elections on February 8, 2024 A woman cast her ballot at a polling station in Islamabad during Pakistan's national elections on February 8, 2024

World

Pakistanis say vote matters despite alleged election rigging

A woman cast her ballot at a polling station in Islamabad during Pakistan's national elections on February 8, 2024 - Copyright AFP Farooq NAEEMZain...

22 hours ago