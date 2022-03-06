Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mini Spiderman flees Irpin amid bodies and bombs

The family still has another 500 metres of open land to cross, under a Russian artillery fire, before they reach the van to evacuate them.

Published

Civilians must brave Russian fire to flee Irpin
Civilians must brave Russian fire to flee Irpin - Copyright AFP/File JACK GUEZ, Sergei SUPINSKY, Sergei GUNEYEV
Civilians must brave Russian fire to flee Irpin - Copyright AFP/File JACK GUEZ, Sergei SUPINSKY, Sergei GUNEYEV
Daphne ROUSSEAU

The family still has another 500 metres (1,640 feet) of open land to cross, under a Russian artillery fire, before they reach the van waiting to evacuate them.

Behind them is Irpin, a small town on the western outskirts of Kyiv reduced to smouldering ruins by several days of shelling. 

The youngest child, a little boy in a Spiderman hat with a school satchel on his back, makes his way gingerly along a plank across a river underneath a bombed-out concrete bridge. He is holding on tightly to his father’s hand.

Spiderman’s older brother struggles along behind lugging a suitcase, a cat under one arm. Both parents are weighed down with bags.

On the other side, Ukrainian soldiers help them scramble up a slope. Just then a salvo of artillery fire splits the air and a bomb lands only 100 metres away, spewing a plume of smoke and earth 20 metres into the air.

Once over the embankment they run, terrified, along an open road towards the white van waiting to ferry them under the bombs to the refugee reception area a kilometre away.

But as he reaches the van, Spiderman glances down and sees the two bodies. They have only just been covered by a blanket.

They were two civilians, fleeing along the same route as the family — killed by Russian fire a few minutes earlier, exactly where the van is waiting.

One is lying on his back, his suitcase still standing upright beside him. Next to the other is a cat basket. There is no sound or movement from inside it.

Spiderman is hurried into the van with his brother and parents. It speeds off, leaving a Ukrainian soldier shouting in its wake.

When they reach the reception centre, a yellow school bus will ferry them straight to the station and a train to the west.

For now, they are safe.

In this article:Conflict, Irpin, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Putin threatens Ukraine ‘statehood’ as Moscow sanctions tighten

Russian President has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army’s invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance.

13 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russia – Threats, more threats, more mercenaries, and no results

A pattern is becoming very clear. If Russia fails, Putin threatens and doubles down. In a bit over a week, he’s running out of...

3 hours ago

World

Nearly 1.37 mn people flee Ukraine war

Nearly 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data Saturday.

21 hours ago
The US has ordered the expulsion of several Russian diplomats working at the United Nations on grounds of 'espionage,' a charge Moscow rejects; pictured is a UN Security Council meeting The US has ordered the expulsion of several Russian diplomats working at the United Nations on grounds of 'espionage,' a charge Moscow rejects; pictured is a UN Security Council meeting

World

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission.

22 hours ago