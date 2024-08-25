Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Millions of Shiite Muslim pilgrims rally in Iraq

AFP

Published

Palestinian flags were on prominent display during the Arbaeen commemorations in Karbala this year
Palestinian flags were on prominent display during the Arbaeen commemorations in Karbala this year - Copyright AFP Mohammed SAWAF
Palestinian flags were on prominent display during the Arbaeen commemorations in Karbala this year - Copyright AFP Mohammed SAWAF

More than 21 million Shiite Muslims took part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq this year, which reached its peak on Sunday with attendees displaying their support for Gaza.  

Arbaeen, which means forty in Arabic, marks the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed and a founding figure in Shiite Islam.

It is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings and a major event for Shiites, who are the majority in Iraq and Iran.

Karbala, where Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried in two enormous mausoleums facing each other, is the centre of the Shiite world during this time. 

Pilgrims freely express their suffering, weeping and wailing in memory of Hussein, who was killed in 680 during a battle in Karbala with the Umayyad caliph Yazid.

This year, the events have included prominent displays of Palestinian flags by pilgrims, AFP photographers reported, amid the war in Gaza. 

“The total number of Arbaeen pilgrims… reached 21,480,525”, the institution that manages the Abbas mausoleum and is responsible for the count, said. 

Among them were about 3.5 million Iranian pilgrims, according to official figures reported in Tehran. 

Mohammed al-Tamimi, a 32-year-old pilgrim told AFPTV that the Palestinian flags waving among the pilgrims are “in support of our brothers in Palestine and in response to the Zionists, saying that Muslims stand as one against the Zionist actions and against the crimes taking place in Gaza.”

The Arbaeen celebrations, which always take place amid tight security, drew around 22 million pilgrims last year, according to official figures. Iran provided the most foreign visitors, with four million.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,405 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not break down civilian and militant deaths. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

burs-tgg/hme/dcp/it

In this article:Iraq, Islam, pilgrimage, Religion
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Money: US states with the worst debt records revealed

The US states with the worst debt records are revealed in a new survey.

18 hours ago
A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Artistic paranoia vs AI — Useless and achieving nothing

Now stop whining and get on with it.

14 hours ago

World

Boeing’s rescue by rival SpaceX ’embarrassing’ and ill-timed

NASA's announcement Saturday of that plan represents a blow -- even a humiliation -- for Boeing.

21 hours ago
Pavel Durov, co-founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport near Paris Pavel Durov, co-founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport near Paris

Social Media

Telegram chief Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov is expected to appear in court Sunday after being arrested by French police at an airport near Paris.

14 hours ago