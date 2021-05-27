Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Millions in Australia's second city ordered into snap Covid lockdown

Published

Millions in Australia's second city ordered into snap Covid lockdown
People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne. Officials said the sluggish vaccine rollout was partly to blame for the latest virus outbreak - Copyright AFP William WEST
People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne. Officials said the sluggish vaccine rollout was partly to blame for the latest virus outbreak - Copyright AFP William WEST

More than five million people in Australia’s second-biggest city of Melbourne were ordered into a snap week-long lockdown Thursday, as officials blamed a sluggish vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for another virus outbreak.

Stay-at-home orders will apply to Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight for seven days, acting state Premier James Merlino told residents, as the cluster doubled to 26 cases.

“In the last day, we’ve seen more evidence we’re dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded,” Merlino said.

The variant detected is known as B1617 — which has spread widely in India.

The “circuit-breaker” is designed to allow contact tracers to get on top of cases, with residents permitted to leave home only for essential reasons including getting vaccinated.

Merlino said the conservative federal government’s sluggish vaccine rollout was partly to blame for the latest lockdown, saying it was “not where it should be”.

“If more people were vaccinated, we might be facing a very different set of circumstances than we are today. But sadly we are not,” he said.

It is the fourth time Australia’s second-biggest city has been plunged into lockdown since the pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year.

Thousands of people across Melbourne were already self-isolating after positive cases attended dozens of locations including two separate Aussie Rules football matches, a series of nightclubs and a medieval battle re-enactment.

In recent months, Australians had largely been enjoying few restrictions after the country successfully contained the spread of coronavirus, but critics say a glacial vaccine rollout has left the nation vulnerable to outbreaks from hotel quarantine facilities.

The virus has leaked out 17 times in six months, according to the federal opposition Labor party, which has slammed the conservative government for refusing to overhaul the system.

“If we had an alternative to hotel quarantine for this particular variant of concern, we would not be here today,” Merlino said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also under pressure over failing to meet initial vaccine delivery targets — with about 3.7 million vaccination doses administered so far in a population of 25 million — the government has pledged additional batches will be sent to Victoria in the coming weeks.

Public broadcaster ABC reported vaccines were yet to be delivered to almost 30 aged care homes in the state, despite hundreds dying when the virus swept through the facilities last year.

Australia has recorded about 30,000 cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 — the vast majority in Victoria during last year’s devastating second wave.

In this article:

You may also like:

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

Tech & Science

China says US peddling conspiracies as lab-leak theory returns

China on Wednesday accused the US of "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation".

16 hours ago
US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

Tech & Science

US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

Cyberattacks have long been seen as a threat to financial markets, but worries are becoming even more acute following a US pipeline hack.

23 hours ago
WhatsApp launches court action against India's social media clampdown WhatsApp launches court action against India's social media clampdown

Social Media

WhatsApp goes to court against India social media clampdown

WhatsApp has launched legal action to stop India enforcing new social media rules effective Wednesday.

13 hours ago
'A House Divided' 'A House Divided'

Entertainment

‘A House Divided’ earns 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination

"A House Divided" has earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Limited Series." Digital Journal has the scoop.

14 hours ago