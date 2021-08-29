Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Milan tower block goes up in flames

Published

Milan tower block goes up in flames
The fire started on the upper floors - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
The fire started on the upper floors - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Fire ripped through a 20-storey residential building  in Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, leaving rescue workers scrambling to make sure no one had been caught in the spectacular flames and thick smoke.

The blaze started on the upper floors of the tower on the southern outskirts of the capital of the Lombardy region.

“The flames then spread to the lower levels,” causing thick smoke, the fire services said on a Twitter account.

The building houses some 70 families, who were being contacted in an effort to make sure no one was missing.

“The firemen are going from apartment to apartment, knocking down doors to make sure no one remains inside,” Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“But we are optimistic because people had time to get out,” he added.

The daily said about 20 residents suffered slight smoke inhalation.

Dozens of ambulances and fire engines were at the scene.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Will consumers trust AI recommendations or will they resist them?

Firms need to understand whether consumers will react in sufficient numbers to product recommendations, including those generated via AI.

3 hours ago

Life

‘March On for Voting Rights’ taking place in Washington and in cities across the U.S.

People across the United States are marching on Saturday to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

As to why people elect not to have the vaccine, one reason is with those who have a low confidence in the biotechnological components...

3 hours ago

World

US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida looms

People evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ida clogged roads headed north on Saturday from the US Gulf Coast.

14 hours ago