Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Miami Beach, Florida, declares a state of emergency over spring break violence

Miami Beach, Florida has declared a state of emergency over spring break violence for the second year in a row.

Published

Spring Break in Miami Beach Credit - City of Miami Beach, Florida.
Spring Break in Miami Beach Credit - City of Miami Beach, Florida.

For the second year in a row, the City of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency, including a curfew, amid recent violence during spring break after two shootings over the weekend.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced the curfew would begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. Monday, reports CNN News.

 The curfew covers 23rd Street to the north, down to South Pointe Drive to the south, the ocean to the east, and the bay to the west. Officials intend to impose the same curfew for the following weekend.

The curfew is an attempt to push back against the reputation that Miami Beach is a “24-hour party city,” Gelber said.

“I know this might be happening all over the country, as I’ve seen on some national reports, but frankly that doesn’t make anybody feel better right here,” Gelber said. “Because this is our city, and we cannot allow it to descend into this kind of chaos and disorder.”

Gelber was referring to the fact that five bystanders were hospitalized in two random shootings over the weekend, NBC Miami reported. Three people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting on Ocean Drive near 8th Street, while on Monday, police found two women with non-life-threatening injuries after they responded to reports of gunshots around 1 a.m.

Gelber emphasized his frustration with the violence despite the “massive deployment of police resources (the) city has ever seen.”

“We can’t endure this anymore,” he said. “We just simply cannot have people come to our city and have to worry about being shot. That’s not a way a city can operate.”

A Miami Beach Live concert set for Saturday evening will be rescheduled, City Manager Alina Hudek said.

Gelber also noted that 371 officers were tasked with patrolling the crowds over the weekend. Since the Spring Break season began in February, nine officers have been injured in some capacity, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said Monday.

In this article:Curfew, Florida, Gun violence, miami beach, Spring break, spring break violence, state of emergency
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes

World

Op-Ed: The Russian military — The future might get a lot worse, fast

The big issue facing Russia’s military is the future. If the present is godawful, the future could be truly, fatally, disastrous.

7 hours ago

World

How biometrics can help to reduce financial fraud

Popular payment apps like Zelle have become easy fodder for con artists.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Temperature records in Antarctica ‘obliterated’ over the past weekend

Heatwaves at both the North and South poles havem't just broken old records - but have obliterated them.

20 hours ago
US President Joe Biden told US CEOs that India has been 'shaky' in the Western alliance against Russia US President Joe Biden told US CEOs that India has been 'shaky' in the Western alliance against Russia

World

Biden calls India ‘shaky’ in Russia confrontation

US President Joe Biden told US CEOs that India has been 'shaky' in the Western alliance against Russia - Copyright AFP Nicholas KammUS President...

18 hours ago