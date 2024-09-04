Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico’s lower chamber passes controversial judicial reforms

AFP

Published

Mexico's lower chamber of Congress had to meet in a sports complex after protesters blocked access to parliament
Mexico's lower chamber of Congress had to meet in a sports complex after protesters blocked access to parliament - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGAN
Mexico's lower chamber of Congress had to meet in a sports complex after protesters blocked access to parliament - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGAN

Mexico’s lower chamber approved a controversial judicial reform plan early Wednesday, passing the measure after a marathon session in a sports gym as protesters blocked access to Congress.

The most contentious of the reforms proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would have judges selected by popular vote, prompting outcry from Mexico’s opposition while alarming the United States and international investors.

A landslide win in June elections gave Lopez Obrador’s Morena party and its allies the two-thirds majority in the lower house needed to approve constitutional reforms, and nearly the same proportion in the Senate.

The measure was approved by a sufficient supermajority early Wednesday morning, after which several of its articles must be further debated before it moves to the Senate.

Ahead of the debate on Tuesday, hundreds of judicial employees blocked streets leading to the Chamber of Deputies with cars, and placed tape across roads to prevent pedestrians from passing.

The protests forced lawmakers to meet in a sports center in the east of Mexico City instead.

Lopez Obrador, whose six-year term began in 2018, argues that the judiciary serves the interests of the political and economic elite. 

The popular leader has often criticized the Supreme Court, which impeded some of his proposed reforms in areas such as energy and security.

The plan is supported by president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, a Morena party member who takes office on October 1. 

It has sparked diplomatic tensions with the United States and upset financial markets, causing a sharp fall in the peso.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has warned that the changes would “threaten” a trade relationship between the neighboring countries that “relies on investors’ confidence in Mexico’s legal framework”.

Canada, also a member of the major free trade partnership with the United States and Mexico, has said investors are worried.

In response, Lopez Obrador has announced a “pause” in relations with the US and Canadian embassies, criticizing the ambassadors’ statements as “interventionist”.

In this article:comercio, corte, diplomacia, economía, gobierno, juez, justicia, legislación, leyes, Mexico, parlamento, politica
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Valentina Ferrer Valentina Ferrer

Life

Meet Valentina Ferrer: Model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

16 hours ago
The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel

Business

What are financial services missing when it comes to digital skills?

Given this context, it's no surprise that businesses are increasingly turning to retraining their current employees

16 hours ago
Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war

World

UK walks tightrope with hardened stance on Israel

The backlash to Britain's suspension of some arms exports to Israel shows the fine line the Labour government has to tread.

20 hours ago
A scene from 'Abigail' A scene from 'Abigail'

Entertainment

Review: These releases find the heart of their genre

These releases include a few well-executed horror movies; an adrenaline-fuelled comedy; a moving biopic; and more

23 hours ago