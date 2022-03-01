Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico rules out imposing economic sanctions on Russia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday ruled out imposing economic sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Published

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a ceremony for the 109th anniversary of the death of Mexican former President (1911-1913) Francisco I. Madero, who was ousted by a coup, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on February 23, 2022.
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a ceremony for the 109th anniversary of the death of Mexican former President (1911-1913) Francisco I. Madero, who was ousted by a coup, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on February 23, 2022. - Copyright UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY PRESS SERVICES/AFP -
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a ceremony for the 109th anniversary of the death of Mexican former President (1911-1913) Francisco I. Madero, who was ousted by a coup, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on February 23, 2022. - Copyright UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY PRESS SERVICES/AFP -

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday ruled out imposing economic sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and criticized what he called censorship of Russian media.

“We are not going to take any economic type of retaliation, because we want to maintain good relations with all the governments of the world and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict,” he told reporters.

“I do not agree with the fact that media from Russia, or from any country, are censored. We must assert freedom,” Lopez Obrador added.

He was responding to a question about possible repercussions for Russian companies operating in Mexico, such as energy giant Lukoil and the airline Aeroflot.

Lopez Obrador on Monday ruled out closing Mexican airspace to Aeroflot, which flies to the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

The response of Mexico, a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, contrasts with those of the United States and European countries that support financial and other sanctions against Russia.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced that Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik would be banned from broadcasting in the bloc for spreading “lies” to justify Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Mexico has said that it opposes the use of force in Ukraine and called for a political solution.

In this article:Conflict, Mexico, Russia, Sanction, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

9 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

10 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes.

10 hours ago
The crew of Ax-1 will fly a SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station The crew of Ax-1 will fly a SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station

Business

Tycoons bound for ISS aren’t tourists, insists space company

Three tycoons and an ex-NASA astronaut are all set for the first fully private voyage to the International Space Station next month.

23 hours ago