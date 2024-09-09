Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico president defends reforms after top judge’s warning

AFP

Published

Opponents of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's judicial reforms protest in the capital
Opponents of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's judicial reforms protest in the capital - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Opponents of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's judicial reforms protest in the capital - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Mexico’s outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended controversial reforms under which voters would elect judges, rejecting an unusual public warning from the Supreme Court chief justice.

The leftist leader’s proposals, which his ruling coalition will try to pass in Congress this week, have sparked street protests, diplomatic tensions with the United States and financial market turbulence.

In a video released Sunday, Supreme Court chief justice Norma Pina said that “the demolition of the judiciary is not the way forward,” warning that elected judges could be more vulnerable to pressure from criminal groups.

Pina said last week that the top court would discuss whether it has jurisdiction to halt the reforms, which drew thousands of protesters — mainly court employees and law students — into the streets of the capital on Sunday.

Lopez Obrador, who has often criticized the Supreme Court, said Monday that Pina was “within her rights” to oppose the reforms.

But it was clear “that corruption prevails in the judiciary and that it is urgent to clean it up for the benefit of everyone, including business people, bankers and foreigners who have investments in Mexico,” he said at a news conference.

“Nothing will be destroyed, on the contrary,” added Lopez Obrador, who will be replaced by his ally Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1.

The United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, has warned that the reforms would threaten a relationship that relies on investor confidence in the Mexican legal framework.

Analysts say investor concerns about the reforms have contributed to a sharp fall in the value of the peso, which last week hit a two-year low against the dollar.

Lopez Obrador, however, said that the currency’s drop had nothing to do with the judicial reforms and was due to “external factors.”

The bill was passed last week by lower house lawmakers forced to gather in a sports center as protesters blocked access to Congress.

It is expected to be put to a vote this week in the upper house, where the ruling coalition is one seat short of a two-thirds majority, which is needed to amend the constitution.

In this article:Justice, Mexico, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain

Business

Heating up: Fastest growing technology jobs revealed

Cybersecurity engineers stand out as a career with the lowest turnover rates with only 22 percent of the people changing jobs after 1-2 years.

19 hours ago
The government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society The government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society

Life

World’s most dangerous elective surgery identified

The data has been compiled by the company Overnight Glasses, who analysed and ranked the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

17 hours ago
Google-parent Alphabet recently reported that revenue from online ad searches climbed to $48.5 billion in the second quarter of this year Google-parent Alphabet recently reported that revenue from online ad searches climbed to $48.5 billion in the second quarter of this year

Business

As Google slips in the AI race what do other companies need to do?

To create long-term durability (50+ years), a company must create long-term differentiation.

17 hours ago

Business

US takes on Google’s ad tech empire in antitrust trial

Google faces its second major antitrust trial in less than a year.

19 hours ago