Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico prepares to begin underground search for trapped miners

AFP

Published

Friends and relatives hold a candlelit vigil for 10 trapped Mexican miners
Friends and relatives hold a candlelit vigil for 10 trapped Mexican miners - Copyright AFP Handout
Friends and relatives hold a candlelit vigil for 10 trapped Mexican miners - Copyright AFP Handout

Mexican authorities said Friday they were finally in a position to begin searching a flooded coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, offering fresh hope to anguished relatives.

“We have all the conditions to go down there today… to search for and rescue” the miners, civil defense national coordinator Laura Velazquez said.

Velazquez said the rescue operation would become possible once “97 percent of the water” has been extracted from the 60-meter (200-feet) deep mine in Agujita in the northern Coahuila state.

“The necessary resources for the search and rescue have been prepared,” she said by video link during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s daily news conference.

The water level in one of the three vertical shafts that rescuers will try to enter has been reduced to 70 centimeters (27 inches), from more than 30 meters initially, Defense Minister Luis Cresensio Sandoval said.

The other two shafts still have 3.9 and 4.7 meters of water.

Authorities consider 1.5 meters to be an acceptable water level to gain access to the crudely constructed El Pinabete mine.

“In any case, we’re going to continue pumping…. The process is slow but we don’t want to take any risks,” said Velazquez.

– Songs, prayers –

The announcement provided a new glimmer of hope for families that have become increasingly frustrated with the pace of the rescue operation.

“With that level (of water) you can already enter — God willing,” David Huerta, the brother-in-law of one of the trapped workers, told AFP.

The 35-year-old said that he himself had dug for coal in small artisanal mines like El Pinabete for nearly 13 years before abandoning the dangerous, grueling work.

At the bottom of the vertical shafts rescuers will reach the underground tunnels where the digging takes place, and where the missing miners are probably located, Huerta said.

“Crews can go in there and search faster,” he added.

Since the August 3 accident, there have been no signs of life from the 10 miners trapped inside.

Five miners managed to escape following the initial accident, in which workers carrying out excavation activities hit an adjoining area full of water.

Several hundred rescuers, including soldiers and military scuba divers, are taking part in efforts to save the miners.

Relatives and friends held a candlelit vigil on Thursday night for those missing, singing and praying for their safe return.

Coahuila, Mexico’s main coal-producing region, has seen a series of fatal mining incidents over the years.

The worst accident was an explosion that claimed 65 lives at the Pasta de Conchos mine in 2006.

Last year, seven died when they were trapped in a mine in the region (one mine)

In this article:accidente, México, minería
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Inability to utilize digital tools is costing firms millions

Sixty percent of enterprises say that change management programs are "no longer fit for purpose."

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

New studies show Antarctica’s largest ice sheet crumbling faster than previously thought

New research on Antarctica doubles the previous estimates of loss from ice shelves and details how the continent is changing.

23 hours ago
Thousands marched in Brazil in 'defence of democracy' Thousands marched in Brazil in 'defence of democracy'

World

Brazilians march in ‘defense of democracy’

Thousands marched in Brazil in 'defence of democracy' - Copyright AFP Thibaud MORITZThousands of Brazilians took to the streets of Sao Paulo Thursday in...

24 hours ago
Indian cricketers wait on the ground after bad light stopped play in Bangalore in December 2007 -- the last time the two nations met in a Test match Indian cricketers wait on the ground after bad light stopped play in Bangalore in December 2007 -- the last time the two nations met in a Test match

Sports

‘War minus shooting’: partition created fierce cricket rivalry

When India and Pakistan were forged out of violent partition 75 years ago, the split also created one of sport's greatest rivalries.

15 hours ago