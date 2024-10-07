Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico mayor murdered days after taking office

AFP

Published

Investigators work at the site where the remains of Chilpancingo Mayor Alejandro Arcos was found in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero
Investigators work at the site where the remains of Chilpancingo Mayor Alejandro Arcos was found in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero - Copyright AFP Jesus GUERRERO
Investigators work at the site where the remains of Chilpancingo Mayor Alejandro Arcos was found in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero - Copyright AFP Jesus GUERRERO
Daniel Rook

The mayor of a city in southern Mexico has been murdered less than a week after taking office, authorities said Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on politicians in the violence-plagued Latin American country.

The killing of Chilpancingo mayor Alejandro Arcos “fills us with indignation,” Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado wrote on social media, without providing further details of the circumstances.

Local media reported that Arcos was decapitated, but there has been no official confirmation.

Arcos was elected in June representing an opposition coalition that included the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which denounced his killing as a “cowardly crime” and called for justice.

“Enough of violence and impunity! The people of Guerrero do not deserve to live in fear,” it said on X.

His murder came days after the killing of another city official, Francisco Tapia, according to PRI president Alejandro Moreno.

“They had been in office for less than a week. Young and honest officials who sought progress for their community,” Moreno said on X.

Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest states, has endured years of violence linked to turf wars between cartels fighting for control of drug production and trafficking.

Last year, 1,890 murders were recorded in the state, which is home to the beachside resort city of Acapulco, a former playground of the rich and famous now blighted by crime.

Across Mexico, more than 450,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands have gone missing in a spiral of violence since the government deployed the army to combat drug trafficking in 2006.

Politicians, particularly at the local level, frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar drugs trade.

Tackling the cartel violence that makes murder and kidnapping a daily occurrence in Mexico is among the major challenges facing Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first woman president.

Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City who was sworn in on October 1, has pledged to stick to her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots.

She is due to unveil her security plan on Tuesday.

At least 24 politicians were murdered during a particularly violent electoral process leading up to the June election that the key ruling party figure won by a landslide, according to official figures.

In this article:Crime, Mexico, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daryl Mosley Daryl Mosley

Entertainment

Review: Daryl Mosley releases ‘Long Days & Short Stories’ album

Bluegrass singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley releases his new album "Long Days & Short Stories" on October 4th via Pinecastle Records.

16 hours ago
Rental prices for a single room in London reached a record high in the first quarter of this year Rental prices for a single room in London reached a record high in the first quarter of this year

Business

Checking the classifieds: Rental market in the US tightens

Almost half of U.S. renters are under the age of 30. Renting is most common in dense urban areas, which are characterised by competitive real...

11 hours ago
Ingrid Walters Ingrid Walters

Entertainment

Ingrid Walters talks about ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ docuseries

Actress and athlete Ingrid Walters chatted about being a part of "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" docuseries on Hulu.

15 hours ago
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are caught in one of the tightest US elections in memory Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are caught in one of the tightest US elections in memory

Social Media

Op-Ed: Scared of facts? Insanity vs reality 8 years later

They should be scared to death of facts. Lies should have consequences. When?

1 hour ago