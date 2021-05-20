Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico detains suspected serial killer after remains found

AFP

Published

Mexico detains suspected serial killer after remains found
A forensic expert works at the home of a suspected serial killer in the municipality of Atizapan de Zaragoza near Mexico City - Copyright AFP/File VINCENT AMALVY
A forensic expert works at the home of a suspected serial killer in the municipality of Atizapan de Zaragoza near Mexico City - Copyright AFP/File VINCENT AMALVY

A Mexican judge on Thursday ordered the detention of a suspected serial killer after a woman’s body and other skeletal remains were found in his home near the capital, prosecutors said.

The 72-year-old suspect, named as Andres N, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 34-year-old woman whose dismembered corpse was discovered in his basement in Atizapan de Zaragoza.

The authorities also found “various skeletal remains buried in one of the other rooms in the building,” as well as identity documents, footwear and women’s clothing, the State of Mexico prosecutor’s office said. 

Notebooks containing various names, videotapes and makeup were also discovered at the house, where a forensic team with an excavator and other equipment was seen searching for evidence.

“At the moment we cannot say how many victims are linked to what we are finding…  It may be serial femicide,” Dilcya Garcia, state prosecutor for gender crimes, told Mexican television.

At a court hearing, the suspect admitted to the allegations against him, according to the Milenio TV channel. 

“I do not deny it. I blame myself too,” he was quoted as saying

Silvia Mejia, who fears her niece Flor Vizcaino is among the victims, wept as she waited near the house for news.

“Whatever they can find, I will thank them for giving it to me, so that I can give her the burial she deserves,” Mejia said.

Marilu Tavera, who lives just three houses away from the suspect, said that she was surprised by his arrest.

“He wasn’t offensive. In fact when he got drunk he was calm. He didn’t disrespect anyone,” she told AFP.

On average, around 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last year 967 killings were officially recognized as femicides.

In this article:

You may also like:

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

Life

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

After a year of the coronavirus pandemic's mind-bending assault on normal life, London's Victoria & Albert Museum reopens this week.

20 hours ago

World

AMLO claims the U.S. is funding his opponents

Mexico's Obrador once again railed against the United States government’s funding of Mexican civil society organizations he has branded as opponents.

12 hours ago
Tommy Flanagan and George Kosturos in 'American Fighter' Tommy Flanagan and George Kosturos in 'American Fighter'

Entertainment

‘American Fighter’ is an exhilarating martial arts film

"American Fighter," directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, is an exhilarating and well-crafted film. It is available in digital and On Demand on May 21,...

13 hours ago
UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises

Tech & Science

Yet another health service falls foul of a cyberattack

Another cyberattack strikes the health sector, this time the Irish health system is hit and remains heavily disrupted.

6 hours ago