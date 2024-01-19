Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico, Chile urge ICC to investigate Israel-Hamas war

AFP

Published

Mexico and Chile on Thursday joined calls for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Israel-Hamas war that has left thousands of people dead.

The referral “is due to the growing concern over the latest escalation of violence, particularly against civilian targets, and the alleged continued commission of crimes under the court’s jurisdiction, specifically since the October 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas militants and the subsequent hostilities in Gaza,” Mexico’s foreign ministry said.

Fighting has devastated Gaza since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s unprecedented attacks on Israel that resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has conducted an air and ground offensive that has killed more than 24,600 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, children and adolescents, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Chile supports “the investigation of any possible war crime… whether they are war crimes committed by Israelis or by Palestinians,” Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said at a news conference in Santiago.

The ICC opened an investigation into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories in 2021.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in November that the investigation now “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on 7 October, 2023.”

His remarks followed calls from South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, the Comoros and Djibouti for an ICC investigation into the conflict between Hamas and Israel, which is not an ICC member.

In this article:Chile, Conflict, icc, Israel, Mexico, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday

World

Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

Singaporean transport minister S. Iswaran (centre L) leaves court after an appearance on Thursday - Copyright AFP Catherine LAICatherine LAISingapore’s prime minister announced on...

23 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024

World

Blinken to refocus on Africa as Russia, China make gains

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024...

13 hours ago
Leiden's De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone's throw from where Rembrandt's studio would have been, will present the collection of paintings depicting the senses from Saturday Leiden's De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone's throw from where Rembrandt's studio would have been, will present the collection of paintings depicting the senses from Saturday

World

Rembrandt’s hometown displays earliest known paintings

Leiden's De Lakenhal museum, thought to be only a stone's throw from where Rembrandt's studio would have been, will present the collection of paintings...

14 hours ago
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company controls more than half the world's output of silicon wafers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company controls more than half the world's output of silicon wafers

World

Taiwan’s TSMC to launch Japan chipmaking plant in February

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company controls more than half the world's output of silicon wafers - Copyright AFP Sam YehAmber WANGTaiwan’s TSMC will open its...

17 hours ago