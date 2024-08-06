Mexico asks for jailed Ecuador ex-VP’s relocation over health concerns

Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas, who was serving prison time for receiving bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, is surrounded by reporters after his release from prison in Quito on November 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI

Mexico said Monday it had asked that Ecuador’s detained former vice president Jorge Glas be allowed to go to a third country due to his “critical” health condition.

Glas, 54, had sought refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito when Ecuadoran security forces raided the building on April 5 and held him on corruption charges, prompting a break in diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He was later detained at a high-security prison in Guayaquil, a port city in western Ecuador.

In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry said it asked Ecuador to allow Glas’s safe passage so that he “may be delivered and transferred to a third country” in accordance with the Caracas Convention on diplomatic asylum.

It asked that Ecuador “take the necessary humanitarian measures” so that Glas “is released and guarded in a safe place, given his reported critical health condition.”

Glad was briefly hospitalized on April 8 after refusing to eat, according to prison authorities and his attorneys.

Quito has not yet issued a response to the Mexican government’s request.

Following Ecuador’s raid on its embassy, Mexico withdrew its diplomatic personnel and broke relations with Quito.