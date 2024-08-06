Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico asks for jailed Ecuador ex-VP’s relocation over health concerns

AFP

Published

Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas, who was serving prison time for receiving bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, is surrounded by reporters after his release from prison in Quito on November 28, 2022
Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas, who was serving prison time for receiving bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, is surrounded by reporters after his release from prison in Quito on November 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI
Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas, who was serving prison time for receiving bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, is surrounded by reporters after his release from prison in Quito on November 28, 2022 - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI

Mexico said Monday it had asked that Ecuador’s detained former vice president Jorge Glas be allowed to go to a third country due to his “critical” health condition.

Glas, 54, had sought refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito when Ecuadoran security forces raided the building on April 5 and held him on corruption charges, prompting a break in diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He was later detained at a high-security prison in Guayaquil, a port city in western Ecuador.

In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry said it asked Ecuador to allow Glas’s safe passage so that he “may be delivered and transferred to a third country” in accordance with the Caracas Convention on diplomatic asylum.

It asked that Ecuador “take the necessary humanitarian measures” so that Glas “is released and guarded in a safe place, given his reported critical health condition.”

Glad was briefly hospitalized on April 8 after refusing to eat, according to prison authorities and his attorneys.

Quito has not yet issued a response to the Mexican government’s request.

Following Ecuador’s raid on its embassy, Mexico withdrew its diplomatic personnel and broke relations with Quito.

In this article:Diplomacy, Ecuador, glas, Mexico, prison
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Artificial intelligence is used to develop all sorts of applications, including controlling robotic pets Artificial intelligence is used to develop all sorts of applications, including controlling robotic pets

Tech & Science

Inbred, gibberish or just MAD? Warnings rise about AI models

When academic Jathan Sadowski reached for an analogy last year to describe how AI programs decay, he landed on the term "Habsburg AI."

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Mycobiome: Mapping the world’s fungi from the air

The basis of the study is the application of DNA sequencing to identify fungi from air samples collected around the world.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

Not so cheesy: How open are consumers to microbe-produced cheese?

Microbe cheese: nutrient-rich proteins are produced using fewer resources.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

The landmark decision against a "big tech" giant could alter how the sector operates in future.

4 hours ago