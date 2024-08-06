Mexico asks for jailed Ecuador ex-VP’s relocation over health concerns

Mexico said Monday it had asked that Ecuador’s detained former vice president Jorge Glas be allowed to go to a third country due to his “critical” health condition.
Glas, 54, had sought refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito when Ecuadoran security forces raided the building on April 5 and held him on corruption charges, prompting a break in diplomatic ties between the two nations.
He was later detained at a high-security prison in Guayaquil, a port city in western Ecuador.
In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry said it asked Ecuador to allow Glas’s safe passage so that he “may be delivered and transferred to a third country” in accordance with the Caracas Convention on diplomatic asylum.
It asked that Ecuador “take the necessary humanitarian measures” so that Glas “is released and guarded in a safe place, given his reported critical health condition.”
Glad was briefly hospitalized on April 8 after refusing to eat, according to prison authorities and his attorneys.
Quito has not yet issued a response to the Mexican government’s request.
Following Ecuador’s raid on its embassy, Mexico withdrew its diplomatic personnel and broke relations with Quito.