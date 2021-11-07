Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexico arrests two suspects in beach shooting

Published

Mexico beach shooting leaves two dead, sowing panic
A gang shooting on a beach near Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun has left two suspected drug dealers dead - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS
A gang shooting on a beach near Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun has left two suspected drug dealers dead - Copyright AFP EDUARDO SOTERAS

Mexican authorities on Saturday arrested two people suspected of involvement in a shooting between rival gangs on a beach near the Caribbean resort of Cancun that left two people dead.

The armed clash, which took place Thursday, was the second to shake Mexico’s Riviera Maya in recent weeks and is another blow to a tourism industry still recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney general’s office for the eastern state of Quintana Roo said it had managed to locate three of the four vehicles the suspected shooters used to travel to the beach. They arrested two people who had been driving, while one managed to escape.

“Two drivers were captured while a third one fled, and there was even an exchange of gunfire with police officers, managing to escape to a jungle area,” the attorney general said in a statement.

The office also said initial investigations showed that the groups involved that day had split off from the Sinaloa cartel who “are disputing territory for the sale of drugs.”

The shooting on November 4 took place on the beach outside one of the luxury resort hotels near Cancun, a popular tourist destination.

Local authorities had said the clash was between rival gangs of drug dealers.

Mexico is plagued by cartel-related bloodshed that has seen more than 300,000 people murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

While the Riviera Maya, home to Cancun and other leading resorts including Playa del Carmen and Tulum, is generally considered safer than much of the country, there has been an increase in violence.

Last month, two tourists from Germany and India were killed in a shootout between suspected drug dealers in Tulum, while several others were wounded.

In 2017, three foreigners were among five killed in a shooting at an electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen.

The incidents have led European countries and the United States to warn their citizens about the risks of visiting the Mexican Caribbean, among the world’s top beach destinations.

Tourism represents 8.5 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product and is the main economic activity in the southeast region, which includes the Riviera Maya.

Although Mexico has remained open to foreigners during the Covid-19 pandemic, a slump in visitor numbers has taken a heavy toll on the country’s tourism industry.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Half the world’s fossil fuel assets may be worthless by 2036 in a net-zero transition

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets will be worthless by 2036 under a net-zero transition.

14 hours ago
More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP

Business

Feds cancel $628 million deal with vaccine maker

Emergent Biosolutions shares plunged after the Covid vaccine maker and federal government “mutually agreed” to cancel contract.

14 hours ago

World

Protesters hit Glasgow streets as part of global climate rallies

Thousands of climate protesters braved torrential rain in Glasgow on Saturday to take part in worldwide demonstrations.

8 hours ago

World

Glasgow braces for climate protests on global day of action

Glasgow was on Saturday bracing for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming.

23 hours ago