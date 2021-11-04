Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexican president slams COP26 'hypocrisy'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Wednesday slammed participants in a major UN climate summit for their “hypocrisy.”

Published

Mexican president slams COP26 'hypocrisy'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticised the world leaders at COP26 for their 'hypocrisy' - Copyright Mexican Presidency/AFP/File Handout
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticised the world leaders at COP26 for their 'hypocrisy' - Copyright Mexican Presidency/AFP/File Handout

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Wednesday slammed participants in a major UN climate summit for their “hypocrisy,” accusing them of failing to address the root causes of the crisis and pointing to their use of private jets.

The world’s top business and political figures are gathered in Glasgow this week for COP26, which is aimed at forging an ambitious new climate agreement.

But Mexico’s leftist leader — also known as AMLO — dismissively compared the summit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, known for its eye-watering prices and elite chin-wagging.

“These summits resemble those in Davos,” said Lopez Obrador — among the heads of state who chose not to attend COP26 — describing WEF attendees as “technocrats and neoliberals.”

The world’s most powerful countries “increase their fuel production, at the same time that they hold summits for the protection of the environment,” he said. “And then they arrive in private planes.”

“Enough hypocrisy and fad. We must fight the massive monstrous inequality that exists in the world, that’s what I will tell the UN.”

Lopez Obrador, who has made only a handful of foreign trips since taking office in 2018, will travel to New York next week as Mexico takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council.

“If we want to protect the environment, we must make decisions, act, and not just talk,” he said, hailing major oil producer Mexico’s decision to invest $1.3 billion a year in reforestation.

The program — known as “Sowing Life” — aims to create 15,000 jobs planting a billion trees across Mexico’s 32 states.

In this article:cop26, COP26 climate conference, Lopez Obrador
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

The rise of Green parties has moved global warming up the list of the world’s priorities

Climate activists have always had a presence at the global climate conference, dating back to the first one in 1995.

21 hours ago

World

'We can't lose hope' to save the planet says ex-Maldives president

The corals might be doomed, his country is still at risk of being swallowed by rising seas.

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

11 mins ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

3 hours ago