Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexican president says he has Covid for second time

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he had caught Covid-19 for a second time.

Published

Mexican president says he has Covid for second time
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says that he has caught Covid-19 for a second time and is experiencing mild symptoms - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says that he has caught Covid-19 for a second time and is experiencing mild symptoms - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had caught Covid-19 for a second time and was experiencing mild symptoms.

“I inform you that I am infected with Covid-19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get through it,” he tweeted.

Hours earlier the 68-year-old, who rarely wears a face mask, had appeared at his daily news conference speaking with a hoarse voice.

He said he planned to get tested for Covid-19 but believed he had the flu.

Lopez Obrador overcame a first bout of Covid-19 in early 2021.

He has received the AstraZeneca vaccine including a booster on December 7.

Like many countries, Mexico is in the grips of a new wave of coronavirus infections following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant and traditional end of year family gatherings.

On Friday the country’s official Covid-19 death toll — the fifth highest in the world — surpassed 300,000.

In this article:covid, obrador
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada and U.S. resist efforts to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers.

7 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine – Locked toxic mindsets, military problems, US politics, and global interactions

This is a truly toxic situation. The degree of Russian commitment equates to the degree of risk.

23 hours ago
Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

World

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday on soaring tensions over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow.

15 hours ago
Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave

World

Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave

Kazakhstan's President Tokayev said that his country had defeated an attempted coup d'etat during historic violence last week.

15 hours ago