Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexican Leader Fails to Pass Limits on Foreign Energy Firms

Mexican President Lopez Obrador’s bill to increase government control over power generation has failed.

Published

Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador demonstrate outside the Chamber of Deputies in favor of a proposed electricity sector reform he promoted, as deputies debate whether to approve it or not, in Mexico City on April 17, 2022
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador demonstrate outside the Chamber of Deputies in favor of a proposed electricity sector reform he promoted, as deputies debate whether to approve it or not, in Mexico City on April 17, 2022 - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador demonstrate outside the Chamber of Deputies in favor of a proposed electricity sector reform he promoted, as deputies debate whether to approve it or not, in Mexico City on April 17, 2022 - Copyright AFP WANG Zhao

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has failed to get enough votes to pass a constitutional reform limiting private and foreign firms in the electrical power industry.

Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies were not able to secure the necessary two-thirds vote majority needed in the 500-seat lower house of Congress, mustering just 275 votes, reports Reuters, well short of the 333 votes needed for constitutional changes.

Obrador wanted to roll back the constitutional reforms brought about by his predecessor in 2013 that liberalized the electricity market. Obrador wanted to limit private and foreign firms in the electrical power industry.

On Monday, López Obrador called the opposition members of Congress who voted against the reform traitors, claiming foreign firms “bought the legislators,” according to USNews.

“Yesterday a group of legislators committed an act of treason,” López Obrador said. “Instead of defending the interests of the nation, of the people, they openly defended foreign firms that rob and prey.”

Alejandro Moreno, the leader of the old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, shot back “they are the traitors, and they haven’t solved the crime problem and have left women abandoned,” referring to increasing homicides against women in Mexico.

Nationalizing the mining of lithium

The Mexican president already has been eyeing something that was part of the bill that was defeated on Sunday – Lithium mining. On April 8, Obrador said he would seek to change mining laws to secure the country’s lithium for the nation if his constitutional reform to boost state control of the power market failed.

The bill submitted for debate Monday would create a state-owned company for lithium mining, something López Obrador said would “nationalize lithium.”

There is only one lithium mine in Mexico – operated by a Chinese firm, and it is not yet close to starting production. The mine will likely be taken over by the government if the bill passes on a simple majority.

The mine is in an area containing lithium deposits discovered by the Canadian company Bacanora in the northeastern Mexican state of Sonora.

In this article:constitutional bill failed, lithium mining, Lopez Obrador, Mexico energy sector, Nationalize lithium, state-owned energy companies
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine says Russia wants to ‘destroy’ Donbas as Mariupol prepares final defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas.

11 hours ago

Business

Cruise ships at center of dispute in Florida’s idyllic Key West

Residents such as Arlo Haskell find the ships to be a nuisance and believe they cause environmental harm.

20 hours ago
Opponents of Venezuela's government burn an effigy bearing the images of President Nicolas Maduro and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as part of Easter celebrations Opponents of Venezuela's government burn an effigy bearing the images of President Nicolas Maduro and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as part of Easter celebrations

World

Putin and Maduro burnt as ‘Judas’ in Caracas

A four-headed mannequin carrying the faces of Venezuelan President Maduro and his Russian counterpart Putin was burnt in Caracas.

14 hours ago

Life

Florida rejects 41 percent of math textbooks over ‘prohibited content’

Math textbooks for school children were rejected by Florida education officials because of objectionable content.

21 hours ago