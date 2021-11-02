Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mexican forces open fire on vehicle, killing migrant

Published

Mexican forces open fire on vehicle, killing migrant
Migrants traveling in a caravan walk through southern Mexico towards the capital to request refugee status - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND
Migrants traveling in a caravan walk through southern Mexico towards the capital to request refugee status - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND

Mexican security forces opened fire on a pick-up truck carrying migrants that tried to ram a patrol vehicle, leaving a Cuban dead and several injured, authorities said Monday.

Leaders of a migrant caravan marching towards Mexico City to demand refugee status said the foreigners were part of their group, accusing the National Guard of an “attack.”

The National Guard said its personnel had located a pick-up truck on a dirt track in the southern state of Chiapas on Sunday after reports that three vehicles had evaded a security checkpoint.

It said in a statement that the driver ignored an order to stop and accelerated towards the patrol, prompting its forces to open fire due to fears for their safety.

Several people tried to flee the vehicle but were detained, while one person was killed and four injured, the National Guard said.

In a statement released late Sunday that did not mention the National Guard’s involvement, the Chiapas attorney general’s office identified the man killed as Cristobal “N,” a Cuban national.

The wounded — all Cubans according to a government source — were taken to hospital.

Nine other foreigners were handed over to the immigration authorities, while the driver was detained by prosecutors, the National Guard said.

Irineo Mujica, one of the leaders of the migrant caravan, said the foreigners had been traveling with the group but decided to break off due to rumors of raids by the authorities.

“They were given a ride by a truck and shot,” Mujica said.

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status set off on foot from the southern city of Tapachula on October 23 demanding “justice, dignity and freedom.”

Tens of thousands of US-bound migrants, mostly Central Americans and Haitians, have arrived in Mexico in recent months fleeing poverty and violence.

Mexico has expelled 54,000 foreigners so far in 2021, according to New York-based Human Rights Watch.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

DOT – U.S. road fatalities hit a 15-year high with more than 20K dead in first half of 2021

There were an estimated 20,160 traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021, the highest total for that period since 2006.

8 hours ago
Roblox begins gradual return online after two-day outage Roblox begins gradual return online after two-day outage

Social Media

Roblox begins gradual return online after two-day outage

Popular video game site Roblox had begun to restore service after a two-day outage that left millions of players without access the games.

18 hours ago

Life

Trudeau and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault take on capping GHG emissions

Canada is set to take the first step towards capping emissions from the oil and gas sector.

12 hours ago
'Eternal tribute': Salvadoran man replaces epitaphs with QR codes 'Eternal tribute': Salvadoran man replaces epitaphs with QR codes

Tech & Science

'Eternal tribute': Salvadoran man replaces epitaphs with QR codes

In El Salvador, one resident has found a modern way to honour those no longer with us — putting QR codes on tombstones.

18 hours ago