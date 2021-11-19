Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Merck Covid pill backed for EU emergency use

The EU’s drug watchdog on Friday backed Merck’s anti-Covid pill for emergency use ahead of its formal authorisation.

Published

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill
Capsules of the experimental anti-Covid drug molnupiravir, for which Merck is seeking emergency use authorization in the US - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Capsules of the experimental anti-Covid drug molnupiravir, for which Merck is seeking emergency use authorization in the US - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Danny KEMP

The EU’s drug watchdog on Friday backed Merck’s anti-Covid pill for emergency use ahead of its formal authorisation and started reviewing Pfizer’s antiviral treatment as cases soar across Europe.

The two pills by the US pharma giants represent a potentially groundbreaking step in the fight against coronavirus as studies show they cut the risk of hospitalisation and death in high-risk patients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that while the Merck pill was not yet approved, it had “issued advice” so that individual countries in the 27-nation EU could decide whether to use it in case of a surge in infections.

“The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19,” the EMA said in a statement.

“EMA issued this advice to support national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the medicine prior to marketing authorisation, for example in emergency use settings, in light of rising rates of infection and deaths due to Covid-19 across the EU.”

The Merck pill should not be used by pregnant women or women who are not using contraception and could get pregnant, the EMA said.

“These recommendations are given as laboratory studies in animals have shown that high doses of (the Merck pill) can impact the growth and development of the foetus,” it added.

The pill should be given as soon as possible after Covid symptoms start, at the latest within five days. It should then be taken for five days, the EMA said.

The Amsterdam-based watchdog says it hopes to decide on formal approval for the Merck pill, also known as molnupiravir, by the end of the year.

– ‘Shortest possible timeframe’ –

Separately the EMA said it had started a review of Pfizer’s pill so that it could give similar advice.

“EMA is reviewing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, an oral treatment for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer,” the EMA said.

A full “rolling review” for formal approval is expected to start next week, but the EMA said it wanted to be able to help national authorities “in the shortest possible timeframe”.

Trials show both pills are particularly effective in treating newly-infected high-risk patients when given within days of the onset of the disease.

They are both cheaper and easier to administer than other antivirals which need to be taken intravenously, and also cheaper than vaccines to make, with a simpler supply chain.

Merck’s pill decreases the ability of the coronavirus to multiply by increasing the number of mutations in its genetic material (or RNA).

The Pfizer pill uses a different method, belonging to a class of antivirals called “protease inhibitors”, which block the action of an enzyme that is critical to viral replication.

It is a combination of a new molecule, PF-07321332, and HIV antiviral ritonavir.

Europe has been searching for whatever methods it can to curb a fourth wave of Covid cases that has already prompted several countries to tighten restrictions.

The EMA warned on Thursday that countries should “close the gap” on vaccinations as many of those in hospitals were unvaccinated.

In this article:COVID-19, Merck
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

New details emerge over China’s hypersonic missile test that ‘went around the world’

In an interview released Tuesday, the second most senior US general revealed new details on China's hypersonic missile test.

5 hours ago
Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know

Sports

Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts — what we know

It was the first time that the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

9 hours ago
Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada

World

Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada

Rail and highway links to Vancouver were temporarily reopened by emergency crews clearing debris Thursday, allowing travellers stranded by mudslides from record rainfall to...

19 hours ago
Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data

World

Brazil Amazon deforestation up 22% in a year, 15-yr record

This photo taken on August 16, 2020 shows a fire in the Amazon rainforest south of Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil - Copyright...

17 hours ago