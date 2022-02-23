Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Melting glaciers, fast-disappering gauge of climate change

A crack widens in the San Rafael glacier in Chile’s extreme south, and a ten-storey iceberg crashes into the lake by the same name.

Published

Patagonia's glaciers are retreating faster than anywhere else in the world
Patagonia's glaciers are retreating faster than anywhere else in the world - Copyright AFP Pascal GUYOT
Patagonia's glaciers are retreating faster than anywhere else in the world - Copyright AFP Pascal GUYOT
Alberto PEÑA, Pablo COZZAGLIO

A crack widens in the San Rafael glacier in Chile’s extreme south, and a ten-storey iceberg crashes into the lake by the same name — a dramatic reminder of the impacts of global warming.

In the lake San Rafael, about 100 icebergs float today, pieces broken off from the glacier that 150 years ago stretched out over two-thirds of the body of water now free of ice cover.

The San Rafael glacier is one of 39 in the Northern Patagonian Ice Field (3,500 square kilometers or 1,350 square miles), which with the Southern Patagonian Ice Field (11,000 km2) in Chile’s Aysen region forms one of the world’s biggest ice masses.

According to the European Space Agency satellite images show San Rafael to be one of the world’s most actively calving glaciers and the fastest-moving in Patagonia, “flowing” at a speed of about 7.6 kilometers (4.7 miles) per year — “receding dramatically under the influence of global warming.”

Glaciers are bodies of slowly-moving ice on land that can be several hundred or several thousand years old.

Seasonal glacier melt is a natural phenomenon that with global warming has accelerated “significantly,” Jorge O’Kuinghttons, a regional head of glaciology at Chile’s water directorate, told AFP.

– ‘Excellent indicator’ –

At the moment, Patagonia’s glaciers are retreating faster than anywhere else in the world.

“Glaciers are an excellent indicator of climate change,” said Alexis Segovia, another government glaciologist who works in the remote region of southern Chile.

All but two of Chile’s 26,000 glaciers are shrinking, he said, due to rising temperatures caused by manmade greenhouse gas emissions.

It is a vicious cycle.

Ice-covered surfaces of Earth reflect excess heat back into space, and if these are reduced through melting, temperatures rise even more.

Melting glaciers also add to sea level rise, which increases coastal erosion and elevated storm surges.

And water dammed by glaciers can be released by a sudden collapse.

“Areas are being flooded these days that were never flooded before,” said O’Kuinghttons.

To learn more about what to expect in the future, glaciologists study the evolution of Chile’s glaciers, which contain a frozen record of how the climate has changed over time.

According to the WWF, more than a third of the world’s remaining glaciers will melt before 2100 even if mankind manages to curb emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

– The heat is ‘strong’ –

East of San Rafael, on the lake General Carrera that is shared by Chile and Argentina, small-scale sheep and cattle farmer Santos Catalan has been living on the forefront of the change.

To augment his income, he criss-crosses the lake in a wooden boat with glacier-watching tourists.

Over the last 15 to 20 years, he told AFP, the landscape has become a lot less white as the ice has melted and snow dwindled.

“Things have changed a lot,” he said. “The heat is very strong.”

In this article:Chile, clima, Climate change, gente, medioambiente, naturaleza
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger

World

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

20 hours ago
Fatima Salem (C) looks on as Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, head of the European Union's mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip (R), speaks to the media during his visit to her home in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, December 20, 2021 Fatima Salem (C) looks on as Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, head of the European Union's mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip (R), speaks to the media during his visit to her home in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, December 20, 2021

World

Israel court freezes eviction order of Palestinian family

An Israeli court froze the planned eviction of a Palestinian family in the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

20 hours ago
Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint

World

Gunman takes people hostage at Amsterdam Apple store

A man with a firearm walked into an Apple store in central Amsterdam late Tuesday and was holding people hostage, police said.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

UAE invests in drones, robots as unmanned warfare takes off

The UAE is ploughing money into drones, robots and unmanned weaponry as autonomous warfare becomes more widespread.

20 hours ago