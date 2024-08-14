Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Melbourne officials vote to ban rental e-scooters

AFP

Published

People ride e-scooters in Melbourne's central business district on August 14
People ride e-scooters in Melbourne's central business district on August 14 - Copyright AFP William WEST
People ride e-scooters in Melbourne's central business district on August 14 - Copyright AFP William WEST

Melbourne has become the latest city to ban rental e-scooters, abruptly moving to end a trial contract with two firms after a community revolt.

After a six-to-four council vote late Tuesday, city authorities said they would give operators Lime and Neuron 30 days to rid the city centre of the two-wheeled contraptions.

Mayor Nicholas Reece — a former executive at the men’s health charity Movember — backed the move and said it had popular support.

He alleged scooters had been scattered around the city “like confetti”, posing a risk to the community.  

For fans, e-scooters are a transport revolution — allowing commuters to zip around crowded cities with ease and at minimal cost. 

For detractors, they are injury-inducing street litter and a hipsters’ plague on peaceful pedestrians. 

In just two decades, e-scooters have grown into a worldwide market worth tens of billions of dollars a year.

But Melbourne follows cities from Barcelona to Montreal in banning or limiting where e-scooters can go.

Researchers at the University of New South Wales report the growth of e-scooters has brought a rise in related injuries and hospital admissions, mostly from men aged in their late 20s to early 30s.

The Royal Melbourne Hospital recorded 256 e-scooter-related injuries in 2022. 

Rental company Neuron Mobility said Melbourne’s “drastic” decision was made without “proper discussion”.

“We still believe that Melbourne is an excellent city for e-scooters,” Neuron’s local general manager Jayden Bryant told AFP.

“If given the opportunity, we could quickly implement a variety of measures to address many, if not all, of the councillors’ concerns.”

In this article:Australia, escooters, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Op-Ed: Musk interviews Trump — Who wants to listen to billionaires agreeing with each other?

As the popcorn is served on the luxurious platter of America’s misery, so what?

23 hours ago
Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna in 'The Union' Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna in 'The Union'

Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg talks about ‘The Union’ on Netflix, the digital age, and success

Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg chatted about his new movie "The Union," which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 16, 2024.

23 hours ago
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held the five-ringed Olympic banner, accompanied by several US athletes Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held the five-ringed Olympic banner, accompanied by several US athletes

Sports

Olympic flag arrival kicks off 2028 ‘pressure’ for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held the five-ringed Olympic banner, accompanied by several US athletes - Copyright AFP Etienne LAURENTRomain FONSEGRIVESThe Olympic flag arrived...

23 hours ago
Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged

Social Media

Trump holds meandering live ‘chat’ with backer Musk, after delay

Donald Trump ran through his checklist of conspiracy theories Monday in a rambling conversation with his uber-wealthy supporter Elon Musk.

22 hours ago