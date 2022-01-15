Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Maxwell to be sentenced for sex trafficking in June

Published

Ghislaine Maxwell has repeatedly denied she recruited underage girls for her former partner, disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in prison. — © AFP/File Handout

Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be sentenced in June, a US judge said Friday.

“The Court hereby schedules the sentencing in this matter for June 28, 2022, at 11:00 am,” a court document signed by New York District judge Alison Nathan said. 

Maxwell potentially faces life behind bars. 

Her trial and conviction last month for assisting Epstein — who hanged himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial — exposed a murky world of sex trafficking among the rich and powerful.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, who grew up in wealth and privilege and became a friend of British royalty, turned 60 on Christmas, just days before her conviction. 

Two of Epstein’s victims said they were as young as 14 when Maxwell began grooming them and arranging for them to give massages to Epstein that ended in sexual activity.

Her lawyers demanded a new trial this month after a juror told a news agency he had helped convict Maxwell by telling fellow jury members about his experience of sexual abuse.

In response, the US government offered to drop two perjury charges linked to claims Maxwell made in a 2016 deposition in a separate civil lawsuit should the sex crimes conviction stand, according to court documents dated January 10.

Each perjury charge carries a maximum five-year prison term.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Djokovic 'did not know' of Covid result when in public: mother Djokovic 'did not know' of Covid result when in public: mother

World

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

Australia will detain Novak Djokovic this weekend after again stripping him of his visa, in a dramatic setback to the tennis world number one...

18 hours ago

World

San Francisco’s Millennium Tower is now tilting 26 inches to the north — moving at a rate of 3 inches a year

San Francisco's Millennium Tower is now 26 inches off-center, with 10 inches of that tilt occurring last year while work on a supposed fix...

6 hours ago
Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

World

Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

A remote town in Western Australia has equalled the country's hottest day on record, reporting a scorching 50.7 degrees Celsius.

23 hours ago

Business

Can data analytics stave off the high street decline?

The new reported closures come after a tough few years for retailers.

13 hours ago