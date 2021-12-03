Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Maximum jail time for murderous Panama sect

Published

Maximum jail time for murderous Panama sect
In January 2020, investigators unearthed a mass grave with seven bodies in a remote indigenous area near to where they had raided an obscure religious sect the day before - Copyright Afghan Taliban/AFP/File STR
In January 2020, investigators unearthed a mass grave with seven bodies in a remote indigenous area near to where they had raided an obscure religious sect the day before - Copyright Afghan Taliban/AFP/File STR

A court on Friday handed down sentences of up to 50 years for nine members of a sect who killed six children and a pregnant woman in an “exorcism” last year, prosecutors said. 

In January 2020, investigators unearthed a mass grave with seven bodies in a remote indigenous area near to where they had raided an obscure religious sect the day before. 

Six of the victims were minors aged between one and 17, and the seventh a woman who was between four and six months pregnant. She was the mother of five of the minors. 

A court found the sect members guilty of tying up the victims and killing them with sticks, bibles and machetes in a so-called “exorcism” ceremony. 

The woman had been killed in front of her five children and a sixth minor, who were then themselves slaughtered as sect members looked on.

Several other people were injured but managed to flee the scene. They alerted the police, who later found 15 people including several children held hostage at the sect’s church.

A court in Changuinola in Panama’s northeast gave the maximum prison sentence of 50 years to seven of the accused, and 47 years each to two others, the prosecutor’s office said. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

Life

Op-Ed: Supreme Court vs US Constitution and Roe vs Wade – No winners, ever

There is no stated power in the US Constitution to regulate human reproduction.

8 hours ago

Life

Christmas trees are in short supply this holiday season

A small dog looking at a christmas tree which has colored lights. Source - Trogain, CC SA 4.0.If you are having trouble finding a...

19 hours ago
Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Tech & Science

What we know about the Omicron coronavirus variant so far

The hunt for answers - like whether the Omicron variant will trigger new waves of infection.

19 hours ago
Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

Life

Omicron variant cases confirmed in five U.S. states, with New York reporting 5 cases

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has a high number of mutations which the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines...

20 hours ago