Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mauritania president says running for second term in June polls

AFP

Published

Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said he would run for a second term in June presidential elections
Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said he would run for a second term in June presidential elections - Copyright AFP Amanuel Sileshi
Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said he would run for a second term in June presidential elections - Copyright AFP Amanuel Sileshi
Hademine OULD SADI

Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said Wednesday he would run for a second term in presidential elections due in June.

Ghazouani, 67, has been at the helm of the vast West African country since 2019 and provided stability in the Sahel region, which faces rising jihadism.

“I have deemed it appropriate to address you directly, dear compatriots, through this letter, to inform you of my decision to present myself to you, so that you renew your confidence in me for a new term,” he said in a statement.

Ghazouani, the current chairman of the African Union, is the clear favourite in the polls.

Last year, his El Insaf party won a landslide victory in legislative elections — taking 107 of the 176 seats in the National Assembly, well ahead of the Islamist party Tewassoul, which won 11 seats. 

The well-known anti-slavery activist and opponent Biram Dah Ould Abeid, who was a runner-up in the last presidential election, also announced his candidacy on Wednesday.

Ould Abeid, whose political group is not authorised and has no legal existence, expressed his concern about the smooth running of the electoral process.

“We are moving forward, aware of the imperfection of the electoral register and the partiality and deficiencies of the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission,” he said.

Mauritania was hit by a series of coups from 1978 to 2008, before the 2019 election marked the first transition between two elected presidents.

While jihadism has spread elsewhere in the Sahel, particularly in neighbouring Mali, Mauritania has not seen an attack since 2011.

Under the terms of a presidential decree issued this month, the electoral campaign will begin at midnight on June 14 and end at midnight on June 27.

The first round will take place on June 29, with a possible second round on July 14.

In this article:mauritanie, Politics, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk bought the platform, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion last year Elon Musk bought the platform, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion last year

Social Media

Op-Ed: Social media — Rich, annoying and irresponsible vs regulation

Do you really need laws to tell you to shut this mess down?

24 hours ago
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz in 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' on Broadway Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz in 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' on Broadway

Entertainment

Review: Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz star in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ on Broadway

Actors Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz star in "The Heart of Rock and Roll" on Broadway.

23 hours ago
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi speaks during a press conference in Tehran on March 4, 2024 Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi speaks during a press conference in Tehran on March 4, 2024

World

Argentina seeks arrest of Iran minister over 1994 Jewish center bombing

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi speaks during a press conference in Tehran on March 4, 2024 - Copyright AFP ATTA KENAREArgentina has asked Interpol...

21 hours ago
Amnesty International has been critical of Israel and its allies over the war against Hamas in Gaza Amnesty International has been critical of Israel and its allies over the war against Hamas in Gaza

World

Post-WWII order on ‘brink of collapse’: Amnesty head

Amnesty International has been critical of Israel and its allies over the war against Hamas in Gaza - Copyright AFP -James PHEBYAmnesty International said...

24 hours ago