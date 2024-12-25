Mass jailbreak in Mozambique amid post-election unrest

Protesters gathered next to a burning barricade in Maputo on Monday after the victory of the long-ruling Frelimo party was confirmed - Copyright AFP ROMEO GACAD

More than 1,500 prisoners escaped from a Maputo prison Wednesday, taking advantage of the third day of unrest triggered by the controversial confirmation of the long-ruling Frelimo party as the winner of recent elections.

A total of 1,534 detainees escaped the high-security prison located about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the capital, said national police chief Bernardino Rafael at a press conference.

Among those attempting to escape, 33 were killed and 15 wounded in clashes with prison staff, he added.

A search operation, backed by the army, led to the arrest of about 150 fugitives, he said.

Around 30 of the prisoners were linked to armed groups that have been behind unrest and attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado for the past seven years.

“We are particularly concerned about this situation,” Rafael said.

The Portuguese-speaking African country’s highest court had confirmed on Monday that Frelimo, in power since 1975, won the October 9 presidential election that had already triggered weeks of unrest.

Frelimo leader Daniel Chapo won 65.17 percent of the vote, about five points less than the initial results declared by the country’s electoral commission.

Chapo’s main challenger, exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, has claimed the election was rigged, sparking fears of violence between rival party supporters.

Mondlane has said that a separate count shows he won enough votes to take office, which he intends to do.

On Wednesday, groups of protesters had approached the penitentiary, creating confusion and triggering unrest inside the prison, where inmates ended up knocking down a wall through which they escaped, he explained.

Barricades remained erected in several areas of the capital Wednesday, limiting movements, as acts of vandalism continued.

– Insecurity –

In addition to stores and public buildings that were already ransacked Monday, ambulances were set ablaze along with a drugstore and other businesses, according to an AFP correspondent.

Some demonstrators also set up tables in the streets to occupy the space while celebrating Christmas with family or neighbours, an AFP journalist witnessed in several working-class districts of Maputo.

A few residents ventured out to buy food and drink, but many supermarkets had been vandalized. Those that did reopen had shortened hours.

Monday’s final results extend Frelimo’s half-century grip on power and lines up Chapo to take over from President Filipe Nyusi whose second term ends on January 15.

It came despite claims of irregularities from many observers.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller had said there was “a lack of transparency” about the results and urged all parties to “refrain from violence and engage in meaningful collaboration to restore peace and foster unity”.

But on Tuesday, the Mozambique interior ministry said that 21 people including two police officers had been killed in 24 hours in street clashes.

Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda also said 236 “acts of serious violence” occurred.

“Groups of armed men using bladed weapons and firearms have carried out attacks against police stations, penitentiary establishments, and other infrastructure,” Ronda had said.

At least 25 people were wounded, while more 70 people had been arrested, he said.

The ensuing unrest has claimed the lives of at least 150 people, according to several NGO reports.