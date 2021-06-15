Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Masks off, mortarboards on: Wuhan sheds Covid for mass graduation

Published

Masks off, mortarboards on: Wuhan sheds Covid for mass graduation
Almost 9,000 students, many of whom could not attend a graduation ceremony last year, gathered in Wuhan sans face masks and social distancing - Copyright AFP STR
Almost 9,000 students, many of whom could not attend a graduation ceremony last year, gathered in Wuhan sans face masks and social distancing - Copyright AFP STR

A huge red banner welcomed more than 11,000 students in Wuhan for a massive graduation ceremony over a year after the city was battered by the first global outbreak of Covid-19. 

Students in navy gowns and mortarboards sat in crowded rows, without social distancing or face masks, beneath the sign that read: “Welcoming the graduates of 2020 back home. We wish you all a great future.”

Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019 in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, sending the city of 11 million into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. 

Restrictions were not eased until April when the city started to re-open after 76 days closed off, although schools remained shut for longer.

The city held limited graduation ceremonies last year, with Wuhan University hosting a mostly-online event in June last year, with the students and teachers who did attend all in masks.

More than 2,200 students at Sunday’s ceremony were graduates who could not attend their graduation last year due to tight virus restrictions.

China has since largely contained the outbreak while keeping precautions high, including tight border controls, quarantines, mandatory online “health codes” and varying restrictions on domestic travel.

There were 20 new cases on Tuesday, including 18 imported from overseas and two in a local outbreak in southern Guangdong province.

There have been 4,636 deaths officially reported, the majority in Wuhan.

Quoting a line of ancient Chinese poetry, the banner offered students advice for the future: “The ocean is boundless for leaping fish.”

In this article:

You may also like:

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

World

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

The Villa La Grange, set in Geneva's biggest park which slopes down to the shore, is well used to hosting showpiece events.

20 hours ago
Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee face Tokyo trial Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee face Tokyo trial

World

US father-son duo admit helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

The Taylors face up to three years in prison if convicted of putting together Carlos Ghosn's audacious escape from Japan - Copyright FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP/File...

23 hours ago
A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

World

A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid chat ahead of a photo session at the president's...

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

French nuclear firm seeks to fix 'performance issue' at China plant

A French nuclear firm said Monday it was working to resolve a "performance issue" at a plant it part-owns in China's southern Guangdong province.

20 hours ago