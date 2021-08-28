‘March On for Voting Rights’ taking place in Washington and in cities across the U.S.

Rev. Al Sharpton at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial standing with Democratic members of the Texas Legislature who are in Washington, D.C., to prevent the Texas House of Representatives from passing legislation that would restrict access to the ballot. Source - National Action Network

People across the United States are marching on Saturday to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation and that state lawmakers halt efforts to enact bills that restrict voting access.

The “March On for Voting Rights” will host its flagship event in Washington DC, where some 50,000 protesters are expected to attend, but marches will also take place in other major cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix, and Houston.

“We are marching for voting rights and, put simply, for democracy,” said Stasha Rhodes, according to Reuters. She is the campaign manager of 51 for 51, a coalition of groups advocating for Washington, D.C., statehood, and one of the leading organizers of Saturday’s event.

Washington DC’s march will be led by Reverand Al Sharpton and is set to begin at McPherson Square Park in the early morning, then head to Black Lives Matter Plaza, passing the White House and Washington Monument.

There will also be the “Good Trouble” rally at the Lincoln Memorial and the Dream March.

Representatives Joyce Beatty, Terri Sewell, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Mondaire Jones, along with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, the family of George Floyd, and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten will be speaking at the Washington event.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill this week to restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices. The measure is named after the late Representative John Lewis, a civil rights hero who died last year.

However, the prospects of the bill passing in the Senate are very poor, as only one Republican has shown any interest in it getting passed. A more expansive voting reform bill, the “For the People Act,” was also passed by the House this year but Senate Republicans blocked it in June.

As a matter of fact, plans for the march were announced in June, one day after Senate Republicans blocked the “For the People Act,” which Senate Republicans denounced as a partisan power grab and a federal overreach into state voting and election systems.

“If you want to understand why the vote is so important, look at the last 4 years, the last 10 years, and the last 100 years,” Rev. Al Sharpton, who heads the National Action Network, said in a statement “Freedom fighter and Congressman John Lewis knew it was essential that every vote must count in order to assure every voice is represented, but unfortunately through federal voter suppression and gerrymandering, that hasn’t been the case.”