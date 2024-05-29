Connect with us

Maradona medical team’s trial postponed to October

AFP

Published

Diego Maradona died in 2020
Diego Maradona died in 2020 - Copyright AFP Rodrigo Oropeza

The long-awaited criminal trial of eight medical professionals accused of negligence in the death of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, due to start next week, was postponed Wednesday to October.

Maradona died in November 2020 aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions. 

He was found dead in bed two weeks after going under the knife, in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was brought after being discharged from hospital. 

He was found to have died of a heart attack. 

Last April, an Argentine appeals court confirmed that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six others, including nurses, would stand trial in the matter, rejecting an appeal.

On Wednesday, a court suspended the trial which was to have started next Tuesday to October 1, saying there were “a series of issues… that need to be resolved before the start of the hearings.”

In the same ruling it denied, for the moment, the transfer of Maradona’s remains from a private cemetery at the request of his daughters and girlfriend, who want to move them to a mausoleum.

Prosecutors have accused the eight medical professionals of providing “reckless” and “deficient” home treatment to Maradona.

A panel of 20 medical experts convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor concluded in 2021 that Maradona “would have had a better chance of survival” with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility.

AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

