World

Manila deploys coast guard ship to counter China patrols

AFP

Published

A handout photo taken on January 11 and released on January 12 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship reportedly 60 nautical miles (111 kilometres) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon
A handout photo taken on January 11 and released on January 12 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship reportedly 60 nautical miles (111 kilometres) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon - Copyright Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP Handout
A handout photo taken on January 11 and released on January 12 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship reportedly 60 nautical miles (111 kilometres) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon

The Philippines said Sunday it had deployed a coast guard ship to challenge Chinese patrol boats attempting to “alter the existing status quo” of the disputed South China Sea.

Beijing claims most of the strategic waterway despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that went against it, and there have been frequent clashes or tense standoffs between Philippine and Chinese vessels.

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to the waters.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said Chinese patrol ships had this year come as close as 60 nautical miles (111 kilometres) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon.

“Their goal is to normalise such deployments, and if these actions go unnoticed and unchallenged, it will enable them to alter the existing status quo,” he said in a statement.

He later told reporters Manila had deployed a coast guard ship to the area to challenge the “unlawful” Chinese patrols. 

He said the deployment aimed to ensure Chinese patrols “are not normalised, and that this bullying behaviour does not succeed”.

Tarriela said the Chinese coast guard deployed three vessels from its Guangdong and Hainan bases to Philippine waters between December 30 and January 11.

The South China Sea confrontations have sparked concern they could draw the United States, Manila’s long-time security ally, into armed conflict with China.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Maritime, Philippines
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

