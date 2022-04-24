Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria in illegal oil refinery blast

A resident stands in oil-polluted land in B-Dere, southern Nigeria - Copyright AFP PETER PARKS

Charred bodies were left scattered among burnt palms, cars, and vans on Sunday after a weekend explosion that killed more than 100 people at an illegal oil refining depot on the border of Nigeria’s Rivers and Imo states.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, said he would intensify the clampdown on illegal refineries after what he described as a “catastrophe” and “national disaster”.

The explosion Friday night at the facility in Ohaji-Egbema local government area in Imo state was triggered by a fire at two fuel storage areas where more than 100 people worked, state officials told The Associated Press.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said in a statement that the fire had led “to the death of men, women, and children in the hundreds,” adding that the remains of some victims “were burnt beyond recognition,” according to CNN News.

In October last year, 25 people, including children, were killed in a blast at an illegal refinery in Rivers State, one of Nigeria’s top oil-producing areas.

Oil theft and homemade crude oil refining are rampant in the country’s delta region. The practice involves boiling crude oil to extract fuel which contributes to the high pollution rates in the region.

Government figures released last year and reported on by Nigerian media found that more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil are being lost to theft each day.

The border location incident is a reaction to a recent crackdown in Rivers on illegal refining in an effort to reduce worsening air pollution. It is also indicative of the poverty and high unemployment rate, said to be 33 percent, according to government figures.

“In the last month or two, there were several raids, and some security agents involved were tackled,” Ledum Mitee, former president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), said.

Authorities are looking for two people involved in the explosion. “There are no arrests yet but the two culprits are on the run with the police now looking for them,” said Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Commissioner for Information. Officials did not reveal the identities of the suspects.